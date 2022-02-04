Black Hills War Memorial Association seeking donations

A Rapid City-based nonprofit group is looking for help from the public to complete a renovation to the current veterans monument at Memorial Park.

Ed Manzano is president of the Black Hills War Monument Association. He made a presentation to the Rapid City Council in December about nonprofit's plans to improve the monument.

The veterans monument will include granite slabs with the names of fallen soldiers from the Korean, Vietnam, Cold, Iraq and Afghanistan wars, as well as World Wars I and II, the War on Terror and prisoners of war/missing in action soldiers.

Manzano said the monument would also include flags for each branch of the military, including a Space Force flag. The cost estimate for the granite slabs and engravings is $75,000 to $85,000, with the flags at $15,000 to $20,000, he said. The cost estimate included surveillance cameras and solar lights ranging between $5,000 to $7,000, and annual maintenance estimated between $2,500 and $5,000.

Fundraising for the new monument is well under way, Manzano told the Journal this week, and the group is anticipating completing the renovation and new installations in the fall of 2022.

Black Hills War Monument Association is seeking the public's help not only from donations, but also by submitting names of Black Hills-area soldiers to be included on the monument's granite slabs.

"The Black Hills War Monument will be dedicated to all Black Hills veterans, the brave soldiers, sailors, and airmen from western South Dakota who served in wars over the past 100 years," Manzano said. "We will specifically honor those who paid the ultimate price and never returned home."

More than 700 names, along with their rank and branch of service, will be engraved for perpetuity on the six walls of granite, Manzano said.

“Our plan is for virtually all of the funds received will be used for construction, purchase of materials, necessary expenses and long term maintenance of the monument," he said. "There may be some relatively minor expenses for advertising, printing, etcetera, but the war monument we will build will preserve the memory and legacy of the heroic Black Hills citizens whose names are engraved on the walls.”

The Black Hills War Monument Association is accepting donations by mail or online on the organization's website, www.bhwma.org. All funds will be received by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, who is the fiscal sponsor for the Association. The BHACF will issue tax deductible receipts to all donors, Manzano said.

Manzano said the organization wants to make sure all soldiers are recognized at the memorial. To accomplish that goal, the Association has published a listing of names they already have on their website and established an email address to request that a name be added.

As of this week, the listing contains 145 names from World War I, 261 names from World War II, 43 names from the Korean War, 43 names from Vietnam War, 17 names from the Cold War, 28 names from Iraq/Afghanistan War on Terror, and 96 names of soldiers from the Black Hills region who are either considered a prisoner of war or missing in action.

The Association is seeking information on veterans who gave their lives in service from Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Bennett, and Todd counties. Manzano said to add a name to the list, people can email info@bhwma.org or call 605-209-6283.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

