Black Hills welcomes tourists weary of the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Armed with extra cleaning protocols, safety guidelines and optimism, hotels and campgrounds in the Black Hills are excited to welcome visitors as tourism season ramps up.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed business, but travelers are beginning to arrive and to make reservations for summer travel to the Black Hills. Several locally owned motels and resorts declined to comment on the number of travelers and business they anticipate this summer, but others enthusiastically said they hope summer will bring something of a return to normal.

“It’s been pretty hard the last couple of months,” said Julie Schmitz Jensen, president and CEO of Visit Rapid City. “There’s a feeling that we are ready to do a slow recovery. What I see and hear and feel about the Black Hills is we are being smart in terms of hotels and restaurants. Everyone has the CDC guidelines down pat, they’re being really clean and safe but also know our economy needs to keep rolling.

“There’s no template for this. … We do not want to become a hotspot (for COVID-19). It’s a balancing act for sure,” she said. “I do believe our tourist season is not going to be a typical season. I think we’re going to do OK. We’re going to get through this together.”

Hotels