Black Hills welcomes tourists weary of the pandemic

Armed with extra cleaning protocols, safety guidelines and optimism, hotels and campgrounds in the Black Hills are excited to welcome visitors as tourism season ramps up.
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed business, but travelers are beginning to arrive and to make reservations for summer travel to the Black Hills. Several locally owned motels and resorts declined to comment on the number of travelers and business they anticipate this summer, but others enthusiastically said they hope summer will bring something of a return to normal.
“It’s been pretty hard the last couple of months,” said Julie Schmitz Jensen, president and CEO of Visit Rapid City. “There’s a feeling that we are ready to do a slow recovery. What I see and hear and feel about the Black Hills is we are being smart in terms of hotels and restaurants. Everyone has the CDC guidelines down pat, they’re being really clean and safe but also know our economy needs to keep rolling.
“There’s no template for this. … We do not want to become a hotspot (for COVID-19). It’s a balancing act for sure,” she said. “I do believe our tourist season is not going to be a typical season. I think we’re going to do OK. We’re going to get through this together.”
Hotels
For Cambria Suites, its location on Interstate 90 near Exit 61 has helped it whether the past few weeks. Dave Heard, Cambria’s director of sales, said recent business from commercial truckers and a group of National Guard soldiers has been a boon. The hotel’s location also gives tourists easy access to Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills.
“Here at Cambria we’ve been very fortunate. … The cancellations have been coming and that’s never good, but what we’re trying to do now that it’s getting close (to summer) is we’re reaching out to people that cancelled meetings to get that business rescheduled,” he said.
Cambria Suites is complying with strict CDC guidelines on cleaning and social distancing, Heard said, and after operating with a “skeleton crew” for a few weeks most of the staff has been able to return to work. The hotel had shut down its restaurant in April and switched to serving limited menu items for pick-up room service. Heard said he believes the restaurant will put tables out again for socially distanced seating in the near future.
“I’m optimistic. I believe the outlook for the shortened tourism season is going to be a good one. I think people are sick and tired of staying home. They want to do something in America so maybe they’ll come to national parks,” he said. “I really believe people want to come spend some money and hopefully they will spend it with us.”
The Hotel Alex Johnson in downtown Rapid City is ready to help people have a good time while social distancing, General Manager Domico Rodriguez said.
“Overall, I’m extremely excited to try to get back to normal,” he said. “Financially, we’d like to see business pick up. It’s been rough. I have heard some employees say they’re glad to get back to work, but they’re cautious.”
Along with implementing CDC guidelines, the hotel is enforcing social distancing in its restaurant and lounge and installing hand sanitizer stations throughout. Cooks and restaurant wait staff are wearing masks and extra cleaning procedures are in place, Rodriguez said.
“One of the things we’ve done is after guests leave a table, we clean it and put a note on it saying it’s been cleaned. We’re trying to make guests feel safe,” he said.
Reservations are coming in gradually, primarily from visitors in the Midwest.
“I think people are still unsure as to what’s going on, so we haven’t seen a huge influx,” Rodriguez said. “People are booking for two or three days ahead. Usually it’s two or three weeks ahead. … We’re seeing a lot of reservations from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Colorado coming through.”
In Keystone, the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore is generating interest from people in the Black Hills and beyond.
Casey McNulty is the guest relations and front office manager for the Baymont by Wyndham Keystone and the Ramada by Wyndham Keystone. Baymont opened May 12, though for health and safety its public areas are open for shorter times daily and its fitness center is closed. McNulty hopes the Ramada will open by May 20. More restaurants and attractions in Keystone will be opening before Memorial Day as well, he said.
McNulty also hopes to have the hotels fully staffed by Memorial Day, noting that employees seem excited to return to work.
“We’re off to a really slow start. We’re seeing some walk-in traffic, but we’re about one-third of what we are normally,” he said. “We are seeing quite a bit of out-of-state traffic. A lot of people are asking questions about what’s open and what protocols we’re implementing.”
McNulty is especially hopeful about Fourth of July business.
“Our Baymont has a third floor that is nothing but suites with balconies and the majority have views of Mount Rushmore, so we’ve got lots of interest in those rooms,” he said.
Inquiries about the third-floor suites are coming from out of state and Black Hills residents who want a prime spot to see the fireworks away from the crowds and traffic.
“We’re going to stay positive-minded. We’re excited to see tourists come in and we will keep them and our staff as safe as possible,” McNulty said.
The widespread impact of COVID-19 is nothing like Danielle Banks has ever seen. She has owned Holy Smoke Resort in Keystone since 1991. The resort’s RV park opened at the end of April for fully self-contained motorhomes. Banks anticipated most of her staff would be back at work by May 15, and she’s reopening the resort’s 26 cabins in phases. She’s used the slow time for deep-cleaning cabins, making repairs and other chores.
“Normally, I’m full for Memorial Day weekend and we’re not. I have very few units rented,” she said. “I’m normally full for the entire month of July. I have lost 58% of my summer (business) already in cancellations.”
The RV park already has campers from Pennsylvania, Washington and Illinois. “The last thing they want to hear about is COVID-19. They’ve had it. They’re done. I call them escapees,” Banks said, chuckling.
The resort has transformed its cleaning procedures for cabins. Everything, down to TV remotes, is sanitized and housekeeping does not enter cabins after guests have checked in. Guests will take out their own trash. Clean towels, toilet paper and other supplies guests might need will be placed in plastic bags on the doorknob, Banks said.
Meanwhile, Banks is maintaining an attitude that this too shall pass.
“I think it’s going to be tough for all of us, but there’s no point in grabbing a sour attitude,” she said. “Just keep smiling and let the sun come out. I’m an optimist. A lot of people who cancelled said, ‘We’ll be there next year. … We’re going to be just fine. We need people to come back. America is frozen in fear and that’s not a good place to be.”
Campgrounds
Despite COVID-19’s spread through the state and the nation, South Dakota’s lack of stay-at-home orders is seen as a bonus for Black Hills campgrounds. Throughout the state, 13 KOA campgrounds in South Dakota are open, including Badlands, Deadwood, Custer, Hot Springs, Rapid City, Spearfish and Mount Rushmore KOAs.
“By its very nature, camping is a great way to get away while staying distanced,” said Toby O’Rourke, KOA president and CEO. “Camping gets you out of the house and into the fresh air allowing families to connect to the outdoors while still remaining cautious of the virus.”
“We’re excited we’re able to reopen. We’re pretty fortunate we didn’t have the COVID-19 restrictions or mandates on a state level. We’re seeing a bit of (locals and out-of-town visitors). We’re seeing locals coming out just to get away for the weekend,” said Gwyn Wathen, director of marketing for Recreational Adventures Co., which owns campgrounds in South Dakota and 10 other states.
The campgrounds are modifying cleaning procedures for common areas and restrooms. Amenities such as swimming pools and climbing walls are closed and the Rapid City KOA playground is closed. The playground and mini golf at the Mount Rushmore (Palmer Gulch) KOA are open, Wathen said.
“We’ve had minimal cancellations here compared to other states,” he said. “Our numbers are holding steady. Fourth of July is still holding strong. During our regular season, our bread and butter is visitors from Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wyoming.”
South Dakota’s open campgrounds are a haven for out-of-state travelers whose home states may be more restricted. Wathen said some of the first guests this year drove from Michigan to get out and go camping, because camping is shut down in Michigan.
Schmitz Jensen said the Black Hills is an ideal place for people to gradually revitalize their lives and the economy.
“Everybody has cabin fever, me included. We all want to get out and about, and there are so many things you can do — especially in the Black Hills and Rapid City — that are not going to jeopardize your health,” she said.
She cited fishing, hiking, camping, rock climbing, biking and visiting Custer State Park as options that safely combine recreation and social distancing.
“The things we offer in the Black Hills are kind of your first step out of the house,” she said. “Go explore locally in a safe manner and we will gradually see how that works. … With all of the beauty right here at home, people don’t need to stay in their living rooms.”
