Dayton Hyde, founder of the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary near Hot Springs, died last week at the age of 93 surrounded by family on his ranch in Oregon. No services are expected per the family's request.
Hyde traveled to Oregon from the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary in November and stayed there until he died on Dec. 22, according to Susan Watt, executive director of the sanctuary.
Hyde was born March 25, 1925, in Michigan but moved to Oregon as a 13 year old after receiving letters from his uncle who owned a ranch there.
Ranching was an anchor in Hyde's life. He helped operate the ranch in Oregon most of his life while working as a rodeo photographer and rodeo clown. His photography garnered much attention, landing him in Life Magazine in 1948.
The sanctuary, officially known as the Institute of Range and American Mustang (IRAM), was established south of Hot Springs in 1988 after Hyde saw a feedlot full of hundreds of wild horses in Nevada. He envisioned a space for those horses to roam wild and free. It boasts over 11,000 acres of habitat for wild horses.
The ranch near Hot Springs garnered some fame after a 2013 documentary of his life was made by filmmaker Suzane Mitchell.
"Running Wild: The Life of Dayton O. Hyde," tells the story of Hyde's rich, diverse life and how he came to provide a safe haven for more than 500 mustangs rescued from overpopulated herds on government land. It features footage of the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary south of Hot Springs and Hyde's Yamsi Ranch in Oregon's Klamath Basin.
"It's a beautiful movie in spite of the fact that I'm in it," said Hyde in 2013. "My philosophy has always been rather than dominion over wildlife, we have a responsibility for wildlife and water and our fellow travelers. I think that message is certainly there."