Black Hills Works announced Monday it has achieved Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from CQL, the Council on Quality and Leadership.

This prestigious accomplishment demonstrates that Black Hills Works is aligning with some of the highest standards in the human services field. Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation recognizes the organization’s implementation of person-centered practices that have a significant impact on the lives of people with disabilities.

Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation, a four-year term, is awarded to organizations that meet CQL’s rigorous standards, deeply integrate CQL tools and approaches, and establish a quality management system to drive data-based decision-making.

For more than 60 years, Black Hills Works has provided homes, employment, recreation and social outlets for adults with disabilities. Today, almost 600 people with a wide array of disabilities are supported by Black Hills Works, creating a community where everyone participates to achieve a life of full potential.

Black Hills Works is a person-centered agency, meaning it puts the people supported at the center of the agency and the decisions and planning that impact people’s lives. Black Hills Works provides support services needed to help people who have disabilities direct their own lives, education and experiences, determine their own goals and achieve their dreams.

“This is a great achievement and we’re honored to partner with Black Hills Works on their accreditation!” said Mary Kay Rizzolo, president and chief executive officer of CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership. “They’re showing people supported, families, employees and others that they’re committed to quality services that help people’s dreams come true.”

The Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation process involves the validation of a Basic Assurances Self-Assessment, implementation of the Personal Outcome Measures, and alignment with Shared Values, along with various planning meetings, visits, focus groups and consultation with CQL staff members. At the conclusion of the initial accreditation review, Black Hills Works held a stakeholder event with a diverse group of participants. They collaborated on the development of a “What Really Matters” plan, which establishes action steps for reaching organizational goals.

“Congratulations to the team from Black Hills Works! We’re lucky to work with them on their accreditation and look forward to a long-lasting partnership,” said Katherine Dunbar, vice president of Services and Systems Excellence of CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership.

Since 1969, CQL, headquartered in Maryland, has been a leader in working with human service organizations and systems to continuously define, measure, and improve quality of life and quality of services for youth, adults, and older adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and psychiatric disabilities. CQL offers accreditation, training, certification, research, and consultation services to agencies that share our vision of dignity, opportunity, and community for all people.