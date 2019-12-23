Black Hills Works campaign raises $11.7 million

“I’m extremely grateful our community is stepping up. This (campaign) is a big step for us in helping get affordable and accessible housing for people and helping fill gaps in Medicaid funding,” Saathoff said. “We have to continue meeting the needs that are growing. With people with developmental disabilities, the need is escalating at the same time government funding is really going backwards.

“There’s so many things that aren’t adequately funded, and things that aren’t even funded that are really, really essential,” he said, such as transportation, job training and housing.

A shortage of housing for people with disabilities is a significant ongoing, growing need, Saathoff said, although Black Hills Works provides some affordable, accessible housing for its clients through group homes, apartment buildings and community homes. Nearly 75 people are on a waiting list for housing, he said, and Black Hills Works knows there are many others who will need its help with housing in the near future.