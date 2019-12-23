Black Hills Works campaign raises $11.7 million

Black Hills Works has exceeded its goal of raising $10 million through its four-year “With Purpose, the Campaign for Black Hills Works.”
The organization’s most ambitious fundraising effort to date, the campaign was launched to address the shortage of housing and funding for people with disabilities in Rapid City and surrounding areas.
“Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of our community and philanthropic partners, we not only met but exceeded our campaign goal,” said Andrea Serna, president of the Black Hills Works Foundation. “From community support alone, we raised nearly $10,100,000; with grants included we concluded the campaign raising $11.7 million.”
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 11.6 percent of South Dakotans have a disability. Black Hills Works serves more than 600 people with disabilities in the Rapid City area. Black Hills Works clients are 16 and older and have a variety of learning and developmental disabilities, visual and hearing impairments, brain injury, chronic mental illness and physical impairments.
When the “With Purpose” campaign started in 2015, Black Hills Works faced a gap of more than $1.5 million annually between the average cost to provide services to its clients and the amount of funding received from federal and state sources. Now, that disparity has grown to $1.62 million, said Brad Saathoff, CEO of Black Hills Works.
“I’m extremely grateful our community is stepping up. This (campaign) is a big step for us in helping get affordable and accessible housing for people and helping fill gaps in Medicaid funding,” Saathoff said. “We have to continue meeting the needs that are growing. With people with developmental disabilities, the need is escalating at the same time government funding is really going backwards.
“There’s so many things that aren’t adequately funded, and things that aren’t even funded that are really, really essential,” he said, such as transportation, job training and housing.
A shortage of housing for people with disabilities is a significant ongoing, growing need, Saathoff said, although Black Hills Works provides some affordable, accessible housing for its clients through group homes, apartment buildings and community homes. Nearly 75 people are on a waiting list for housing, he said, and Black Hills Works knows there are many others who will need its help with housing in the near future.
“We have a list of folks who still live at home with their families, but we know those families are aging and they’re not going to be able to do that forever,” Saathoff said. “We serve a large spectrum of people with developmental disabilities. A lot of them have been able to live independently but as they age and their needs become greater, they will need to move into supported housing.”
Proceeds from the “With Purpose” campaign have already purchased a house through the state’s Governor’s Houses program. That residence currently houses three people who have brain injuries, and Saathoff said one of Black Hills Works’ long-term goals is to purchase three more Governor’s Houses.
On Wednesday, Saathoff said he hoped work would be starting on a lot where a six-apartment residence will be built. Since launching the “With Purpose” campaign, Black Hills Works also has been able to purchase an eight-unit apartment complex that’s now full and four community homes in Robbinsdale neighborhoods. Each residence houses four to five Black Hills Works clients.
In addition to housing, Black Hills Works operates BakeWorks bakery and café, offers transportation and specialty services, and offers opportunities for artists through the Suzie Cappa Art Center. Black Hills Works also provides workforce development; about 300 of its clients are employed at more than 50 area businesses.
To meet and beat its fundraising goal, Saathoff said Black Hills Works was “looking under every rock we can think of” to find funding sources. Those included Black Hills Works clients’ family members, community members, foundations and grants.
The campaign has ended, but the need for funding has not. Black Hills Works encourages the community to continue giving to its endowment fund. That money is used to help make up the annual $1.62 million shortfall in federal and state funding and to cover an array of other expenses. Endowment funds pay for housing improvements and assisstive and adaptive technology. That money also supplements grants and donations that pay for fuel, maintenance and upgrades to Black Hills Works’ fleet of 130 vehicles.
Transportation is a significant service to clients, Saathoff said. Although public transportation fills some needs, nearly all Black Hills clients require transportation to their jobs and medical appointments to grocery shopping and errands and to attend community events. The ability to interact and be part of their community results in a higher quality of life, he said.
“We know Rapid City is a much better community with our clients living in it versus living an institutional life," Saathoff said. “We’ve got to keep letting the community know what we’re doing so they continue to support us.
“Government funding alone simply does not cover the services and supports people with disabilities need to lead meaningful, joy-filled lives,” he said. “We are grateful to the support of our community in helping us achieve our campaign goal, and thereby helping us help those we support live a life full of purpose.”
Donations to Black Hills Works’ endowment fund can be made at blackhillsworks.org/support-us/campaign/increasingourendowment.