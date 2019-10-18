Ed Kopp is a world traveler and avid sports fan. He works two jobs and is training to run his first half-marathon. In recognition of his personal and professional evolution, Kopp is one of four honorees at this year’s Black Hills Works Foundation Gala.
The annual recognition gala celebrates Black Hills Works clients’ accomplishments and progress. This year’s Outstanding Achievement Award winners are Kopp, Rebecca Walsh, David Williams and Dorthy Cut Grass. They were selected for the award out of more than 600 people with disabilities who are served by Black Hills Works.
Additionally at this year’s gala, the results of a two-year capital campaign “With Purpose: The Campaign for Black Hills Works” will be announced. The campaign’s goal was to raise $10 million so Black Hills Works can continue to meet needs in the community and support people with disabilities through programs and services.
All of the Black Hills Works Outstanding Achievement Award winners have found roles in their community where they can thrive and change perceptions about disabilities. Thanks to advocates and support services, each award winner is realizing his or her potential, said Tamie Hopp, director of philanthropy at Black Hills Works Foundation.
Ed Kopp
Kopp and his twin brother, Timothy, were born in Rapid City. They grew up on a farm near Box Elder where their parents, Bill and Julie Kopp, still live. Kopp graduated from Douglas High School. He now lives and works in Rapid City but enjoys spending most weekends and holidays on his parents’ farm. In October, he and his family toured Italy and Greece. Kopp, already a seasoned traveler, says sightseeing is his favorite thing about visiting other countries. He has fond memories of touring Germany, Norway, England and Iceland. He’s also been on a cruise and traveled to watch several football games.
In the 16 years he’s been a Black Hills Works client, Kopp has worked toward goals of becoming employed and living as independently as possible. Kopp is excited to be part of this year’s gala. “It makes me feel great,” he said.
His achievements include living in his own apartment at a Black Hills Works residence and taking cooking classes at Fork Real Café to hone his kitchen skills. Kopp takes the Rapid Ride bus to and from his jobs. Two days a week, he cleans the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center. Three days a week, he works at Mid Continent Testing Labs. Kopp said his co-workers and bosses are a lot of fun. He’s an active member of his church, the YMCA and Black Hills Works’ A-Team.
Kopp loves watching any sports on TV and playing sports including bowling, bocce ball, softball, basketball and swimming. He participates in Special Olympics and has a passion for running. He and Hopp are training together to compete in a half-marathon next year. His love of sports has inspired Kopp to research assistive technology that will help him buy a new tablet and get apps to stay up to date with all the sports teams he follows.
“It is so inspiring to see the progress and growth that occurs with determination, willpower and appropriate supports. Ed is one amazing man!” said Kari Thompson, quality support specialist for Black Hills Works.
Rebecca Walsh
Walsh is a retiree whose life is chock full of activity. She’s thrilled about being part of the gala, and her face lights up as she talks about wearing her new black dress to the event. She’s looking forward to the gala, in part, because everyone will have their picture taken. She thoroughly enjoyed making a video for the gala and receiving flowers for being one of this year’s award winners.
“I like trophies, money, fame, fortune,” she said, grinning. “I love attention.”
Walsh likes helping others as much as she enjoys the limelight, and volunteering has been a significant part of her personal growth. Walsh has been a Black Hills Works client for seven years. She spends her days at Black Hills Works retirement center, where she participates in a variety of crafts and classes. Walsh and her longtime boyfriend, Dean, work out together, and Walsh loves to help others exercise and feel good about themselves.
On Wednesdays, Walsh assists with Meals on Wheels deliveries. She enjoys baking peanut butter cookies that she delivers to a local fire station, and she volunteers at Clarkson Assisted Living. Volunteering, Walsh said, is a lot of fun. She enjoys helping people and talking to them about their day.
Before enrolling at Black Hills Works, Walsh lived with her family and held some manufacturing jobs. Though Walsh was sometimes reluctant to participate in activities, volunteering helped her find joy in life, according to Black Hills Works staff.
Walsh also loves being out in the community and visiting local tourist attractions. She looks forward to coffee club with a group of others who go to McDonald’s for coffee. When they want to broaden their coffee horizons and have a latte, the coffee club goes to Starbucks or Dunn Brothers.
Dorthy Cut Grass
Dorthy has overcome obstacles, and her desire to learn has led to an increased level of independence and self-growth, according to Black Hills Works staff. She enjoys shopping and making creative works of art. She likes spending time with her community of friends at the Black Hills Works Shared Living residence where she lives. Dorthy is an animal enthusiast and is well known for her contagious laughter and her smile.
David Williams
Black Hills Works describes David as someone who has overcome many odds. He’s on a journey to grow as an individual and gain even more independence. He is a homeowner, hard worker and devoted husband. He is a dedicated employee at Raider Café at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He’s known for his work ethic and proactive personality. David and his wife, Melissa, enjoy spending time with their two dogs and cat, along with their family and friends.