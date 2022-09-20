Black Hills Works gala to honor four individuals with disabilities

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for “The Power of YOU,” this year’s Black Hills Works Annual Recognition Gala that honors four outstanding local residents with disabilities.

“These individuals with disabilities remind us that we are more than the cards we are dealt. Through hard work, determination and hope, these four incredible people used their unique powers to achieve their goals and dreams!” according to a Black Hills Works press release. “The community is invited to join us in celebrating our four outstanding achievement award honorees.”

The two-night gala takes place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 in LaCroix Hall at The Monument in Rapid City. On Oct. 21, Shane Lewison and Richelle Reynolds will be honored, and on Oct. 22, Shannon Hammer and Adam Goodart will be honored. Both events are open to the public. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner. Tickets can be purchased at blackhillsworks.org/gala.

Black Hills Works is hoping about 250 people will attend each night of the gala. After hosting smaller events for the past couple of years, “we are ready to bring the community in. We want the community to feel welcome to come and celebrate these four with us,” said Carrie Moser, director of engagement for the Black Hills Work Foundation.

In addition to honoring individuals’ achievements, the Black Hills Works Annual Recognition Gala is one of two annual fundraisers for Black Hills Works. Proceeds support the overall programming and operations of Black Hills Works to ensure the people supported by the organization are provided with the resources they need to have meaningful days, Moser said.

Black Hills Works supports about 600 individuals in the region. Shane Lewison, Richelle Reynolds, Shannon Hammer and Adam Goodart are four who have made noteworthy progress, and each uniquely contributes to the community.

Shane Lewison

Lewison has received services from Black Hills Works since 2014. From the beginning, Lewison has been an example of a hard worker. He is employed at Pizza Ranch, and his dedication to work is evident through his walking to and from work without complaint, according to a press release from Black Hills Works.

Lewison lives in an apartment with a roommate and loves having that level of independence. He appreciates having Black Hills Works staff on-site to help him when needed, especially with learning how to cook and increasing his independence. Lewison has overcome extreme shyness and over the years his confidence has grown. He is working on asking for help when needed. He has taken Career Pathways, cooking classes and other classes to continue his personal goal of independence.

A lover of all things NASCAR, Lewison is a happy-go-lucky guy who always has a smile on his face. He enjoys playing basketball, softball and bowling for the Rapid City Storm Special Olympics team. Despite his shy, quiet nature, Lewison is one of the most beloved people at his work and at home. He does a great job of saving his money for trips and enjoys spending time with his girlfriend.

When asked how he feels about being an Outstanding Achievement honoree this year, Lewison said, “It’s exciting to be nominated and it makes me happy!”

Richelle Reynolds

Reynolds started receiving services from Black Hills Works in 1990. She has worked at Ellsworth Air Force Base since 1991 and currently is employed at Raider Café. She demonstrates great flexibility by working different shifts as needed and is a positive role model for her co-workers. Reynolds loves her job and can frequently be found be-bopping around doing her work, according to a press release from Black Hills Works.

Before joining Black Hills Works, Reynolds struggled with managing her finances, making good decisions for herself and maintaining employment. After getting support in place from Black Hills Works to assist Reynolds, she has thrived in her independence. She has paid off her debt and achieved financial goals. When not at work, Reynolds enjoys watching scary movies, hanging out with her friends and drinking coffee.

Reynolds has defied expectations from the beginning. “Richelle was born during a time that most babies born with her condition either didn’t survive at birth, passed away within the first year, or were placed in an institution,” her mom shared. Reynolds’ can-do attitude and willingness to work extra hard has helped her overcome many struggles in her life. She holds a job, has her own vehicle and shares a lovely home with her husband, Russell.

“I think it is great,” Reynolds said of being an Outstanding Achievement honoree this year. “I still can’t believe it actually happened! After seeing my friends win, I wanted this for myself, too. I am so surprised!”

Shannon Hammer

Hammer got involved with Black Hills Works in 2007. Initially, he lived in residential homes provided by Black Hills Works. Despite the variety of options, there didn’t seem to be a good fit for him. Then came Shared Living in 2019. Hammer was the first person to enter the Shared Living program, and he found his niche. Currently, Hammer lives with Carey McBride and her husband, and he has quickly become part of their family. He participates in celebrations, hangs out at the ball field, and is getting ready to go on his first cruise, according to a press release from Black Hills Works.

Hammer has worked at Servall since 2017 and he was working three days a week there. Once he started living with the McBrides, Hammer talked about wanting to work at Scooter’s Coffee shop as well. So, all on his own, Hammer asked the coffee shop’s general manager if he could work there, and she agreed to give him a try. Hammer is a well-loved, valued employee at both of his jobs, and he’s even started working more hours at Scooter’s. He loves to help unload the trucks and give the customers their coffee drinks. “He is our first and only ‘support barista,’” said Allison Hester, manager at Scooter’s. “He loves his job at Scooter’s and is a big help! Shannon is amazing and we love having him around!”

When he isn’t at work, Hammer is very involved in the Circle of Friends at the Methodist Church and loves participating in “Muffin Monday.” He is also very active in Special Olympics and loves to play bocce ball and bowling. He enjoys spending time with his fiancé, Christina. Hammer has definitely become part of his community and is living his best life.

Adam Goodart

Goodart joined Black Hills Works in 2004 and is primarily involved in the Day Services educational programming. In those first couple of years, Goodart was very quiet and reserved. Over time, Goodart became a little more comfortable with people and tried a couple of things here and there, but primarily did his own thing, according to a press release from Black Hills Works.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Hills Works took the time to reinvent how Day Services programming was being provided, and it incorporated smaller group activities and experiences. The smaller environment was a positive change for Goodart. He began to get more involved in the groups and enjoys sharing his interests. Every morning, he makes the rounds to share with staff what he found the night before. He enthusiastically participates in more classes, and he’s more communicative about what he would like to learn.

Goodart is part of the Shared Living program. His sister, Jessica, is his Shared Living provider. Goodart is working hard at being more independent and helping around the house. Goodart helps to care for their two dogs and enjoys taking care of their bee farm. Goodart and his sister have many hobbies and shared interests, including making candles, painting and going to garage sales. Goodart loves to tinker, listen to music, and he enjoys cooking.

Goodart is nonverbal, but he makes himself understood through gestures, vocalizations or showing pictures. When told he was going to be an Outstanding Achievement Award honoree this year, Goodart gave an enthusiastic thumbs up and a great big smile!