Editor's note: Helping Hands is a new weekly series profiling nonprofits in western South Dakota.
When hundreds of local people with disabilities need housing, jobs, transportation, and other opportunities, Black Hills Works steps in to give them the support they need.
Black Hills Works serves over 600 individuals in the Rapid City area with a variety of disabilities, including physical and cognitive disabilities. They've been providing support to those in need since 1958. They work to help them become independent, find jobs, and be a part of the community.
"We help people that we support learn job skills and have the proper training and skills that employers want. We also stay in contact with employers to make sure that things are going well," said Community Relations Director Dorothy Rosby.
The organization holds many fundraisers throughout the year to benefit those they assist, including their Putt-n-Pub mini-golf tournament. This year's event was its largest to date, raising more than $18,000. They also work with Special Olympics to raise money for the annual Polar Plunge.
"We definitely need volunteers and donors for that. If they won't jump, we'd like them to pledge," Rosby said.
They also host Art Night from 5 to 8 p.m. every second Friday of the month at the Suzie Cappa Art Center & Gallery in downtown Rapid City. These monthly events give people with mixed abilities who are involved in the arts the opportunity to build their skills and share them with the community.
Black Hills Works relies on community support to help them assist those in need. They are always looking for volunteers to help with their many events through the year. They also encourage the public to give monetary donations to keep operations going. The biggest thing they emphasize is the support they receive through local businesses hiring Blacks Hills Works members.
"We really rely on local business to support us by hiring the people that we serve. We have many businesses who hire people we support, so we really appreciate that," Rosby said.
For more information or how to get involved, call 343-4550, or visit their website at blackhillsworks.org.