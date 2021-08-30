Black Hills Works seeks additional help with staffing issues

Black Hills Works doesn’t have the option to close down for a day.
“People are relying on us for very, very important services and work, and we can’t let them down,” said Brad Saathoff, CEO for Black Hills Works.
However, like most other businesses, Black Hills Works is having issues filling its 50 open positions.
“We’ve been leaning heavily on the workforce that we have right now, and they’ve been doing an amazing job,” he said. “We need more to go with them. Good quality people so that we can fulfill our responsibilities, both as an organization but as a community, too.”
Saathoff said Black Hills Works reached out to U.S. Sen. John Thune, along with the other members of the South Dakota delegation, to discuss the industry and its growing needs, and the increasing workforce industry.
Thune visited the organization’s Plant Street facility that focuses on providing day services to people with disabilities Monday morning.
“We need partners to (fulfill our obligations) and we can’t do it alone,” Saathoff said. “The federal government is a gargantuan partner because we are basically almost fully funded and supported by Medicaid dollars, and that’s a funding stream that’s not incredibly robust.”
He said Black Hills Works serves 600 clients and has about 464 people on staff. They’re trying to fill about 50 vacancies.
“We continue to grow, not out of desire and want but out of just meeting needs,” Saathoff said. “We’re not trying to meet any needs that don’t exist out there or where we aren’t the best entity that’s most likely to be the solution for those needs. We’re trying to make sure we’re not letting people down, both families and people with developmental disabilities in our community.”
To do that, he said they need people in the positions they have open.
Thune said they also discussed retaining staff and serving the population. He said a lot of the resources that go to facilities like Black Hills Works come through state and federal sources.
“We had some candid conversations about the challenges they’re going to face if we don’t see some increasing resources to help hire and keep staff,” Thune said. “I think what we’re going to try and figure out at least is whether that takes legislation, and that remains to be seen….how do we get the dollars on the target in terms of Medicaid dollars that are designed to support staff, and right now, they’re just not keeping up.”
He said keeping the wages competitive to recruit and maintain workers is hard to do because of the environment for workforce challenges.
“I think South Dakota is...we’re obviously doing everything we can, and we’re going to have to double down those efforts at the state level and the federal level to make sure that the dollars that are allocated, the resources that are allocated, to serving facilities like this, are actually getting there,” Thune said.
He said they also need to make sure that some of the increases that were designed through the pandemic to help facilities like Black Hills Works are making it to the organizations.
“I think at the federal level, at least, we have tried to steer additional resources and funds to facilities like this, but often times they don’t make it to their ultimate destination because a lot of those funds flow through the state, and we’re just going to have to coordinate that better and make sure that they’re making it to the place that they’re needed,” Thune said.
Saathoff said he met with a representative from U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds' office last week and plans to be on U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson’s calendar in the fall.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —