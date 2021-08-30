Black Hills Works seeks additional help with staffing issues

He said Black Hills Works serves 600 clients and has about 464 people on staff. They’re trying to fill about 50 vacancies.

“We continue to grow, not out of desire and want but out of just meeting needs,” Saathoff said. “We’re not trying to meet any needs that don’t exist out there or where we aren’t the best entity that’s most likely to be the solution for those needs. We’re trying to make sure we’re not letting people down, both families and people with developmental disabilities in our community.”

To do that, he said they need people in the positions they have open.

Thune said they also discussed retaining staff and serving the population. He said a lot of the resources that go to facilities like Black Hills Works come through state and federal sources.

“We had some candid conversations about the challenges they’re going to face if we don’t see some increasing resources to help hire and keep staff,” Thune said. “I think what we’re going to try and figure out at least is whether that takes legislation, and that remains to be seen….how do we get the dollars on the target in terms of Medicaid dollars that are designed to support staff, and right now, they’re just not keeping up.”