Black Hills Works sends cheer to health care workers

Black Hills Works has joined a mission to spread cheer.
Next week, Black Hills Works will deliver about 300 handmade cards and letters to the staff at four Avantara health care facilities in Rapid City. With the help of Black Hills Works employees, about 40 adults with disabilities wrote and drew the messages of thanks and encouragement.
The uplifting notes and drawings are part of Avantara’s newly launched Letters of Love program. It promotes connectedness during this time of social distancing by inviting community members to send cards and letters to residents and staffs at Avantara’s facilities.
Avantara North, Mountain View and Arrowhead locations provide short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. Avantara St. Cloud is an Alzheimers and dementia facility. All have restricted visitors and outside activities because of the COVID-19 threat.
Avantara launched Letters of Love to encourage kids who are now out of school to write letters to Avantara’s residents, said senior regional director of operations Tatiana Johnson. The program is a perfect fit for Black Hills Works clients, too. Many were used to going to jobs, classes, volunteering or on social outings, and now they’re homebound.
“Letters of Love gave Black Hills Works clients a project and it’s going to give our residents something to brighten their day,” Johnson said. “We are very appreciative of Black Hills Works for giving our staff the recognition and love they deserve.”
“The people we support are staying safe by staying at home, so additional activities that can be done at home are appreciated,” said Tamie Hopp, director of philanthropy for the Black Hills Works Foundation.
Because their clients understand the value of exceptional staff members, Black Hills Works chose to send greetings specifically to Avantara employees.
Nearly 500 Black Hills Works employees support almost 600 adults with disabilities in the Rapid City area and 72% of those employees are direct support professionals who work side by side with the individuals they support in their homes.
“Direct support professionals, whether supporting (Avantara residents) or people with disabilities, are essential to their health, safety and well-being,” Hopp said. “Under the current situation, and the need to stay home to stay safe, the role of direct support professionals in ensuring meaningful days is amplified. The individuals who participated in making cards really enjoyed the activity and loved being part of part of an activity that they knew would bring a smile to others.”
“We understand better than anybody just how essential direct support professionals are to the people they support,” Hopp said.
Though Letters of Love is new, it has quickly taken off in the community, Johnson said. Some individuals and organizations are sending cards and letters to Avantara staff and residents in general; others choose to be a specific resident’s pen pal.
“Our marketing team will match a certain person with a certain resident so they become pen pals, so it’s a little more personalized,” Johnson said.
To become a specific resident’s pen pal, email your request to wecare@legacyhc.com.
Johnson encourages anyone who’s interested to get involved in the Letters of Love program at any or all of the Avantara locations.
“Our residents love anything we can give them to cheer them up. The more the merrier,” she said. “Letters of Love started (in response to) coronavirus, but I think it’s something we’ll continue long-term. We have residents who will enjoy this after they’re able to have visitors and go out again. Everybody enjoys getting a card or a letter.”
