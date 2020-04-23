Black Hills Works sends cheer to health care workers

“The people we support are staying safe by staying at home, so additional activities that can be done at home are appreciated,” said Tamie Hopp, director of philanthropy for the Black Hills Works Foundation.

Because their clients understand the value of exceptional staff members, Black Hills Works chose to send greetings specifically to Avantara employees.

Nearly 500 Black Hills Works employees support almost 600 adults with disabilities in the Rapid City area and 72% of those employees are direct support professionals who work side by side with the individuals they support in their homes.

“Direct support professionals, whether supporting (Avantara residents) or people with disabilities, are essential to their health, safety and well-being,” Hopp said. “Under the current situation, and the need to stay home to stay safe, the role of direct support professionals in ensuring meaningful days is amplified. The individuals who participated in making cards really enjoyed the activity and loved being part of part of an activity that they knew would bring a smile to others.”

“We understand better than anybody just how essential direct support professionals are to the people they support,” Hopp said.