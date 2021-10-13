Blistering winds, snow spark closures in Black Hills

“It’s going to continue snowing through the morning and then taper off this afternoon,” she said.

Smith said Tuesday constituted the sixth wettest October day since records began being kept in 1888. But there’s recent precedent for this kind of weather in the Black Hills, she said.

“We had our big blizzard back in 2013 when Rapid City had 25.5 inches of snow in October with 19 inches Oct. 4 (of 2013),” she said. “It’s not unheard of having big winter storms this time of year.”

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has issued an enforced road closure notice for Interstate 90 from the Wyoming state line to Junction South Dakota 445/Deadwood Avenue-Rapid City Exit 55 until further notice. More information can be found at https://www.sd511.org.

Black Hills Energy issued a news release identifying power outages and “restoration efforts in small areas within the Black Hills communities of Rapid City, Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, Sturgis, Custer, Hill City and Pactola area.” The company reported that it has restored service to about 775 customers.

In Lead, where the area weather conditions might be the roughest, winter supplies have been sliding from the shelves.