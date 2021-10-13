Blistering winds, snow spark closures in Black Hills

Blistering winds along with heavy snow and rain descended upon the region Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday. The storm sparked road closures and cancellations throughout the area, including the suspension of classes at Rapid City Area Schools and Douglas School District.
The campuses of Western Dakota Technical College and Black Hills State University were also closed on Wednesday.
“We’ve received 3.4 inches of snow at the weather office in RC with over an inch and a half of rain by 5 a.m.,” Melissa Smith, meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said Wednesday morning in a telephone interview.
She said the maximum wind measured in Rapid City was 58 miles per hour at 9:22 a.m. At the airport, it reached 64 mph at 7:51 a.m., and the wind touched 69 mph in Wasta at 9:02 a.m.
“We’re expecting these very strong winds to continue through the day into this evening,” Smith said. “These wind amounts could go up.”
Smith also reported more than a foot of snow in Spearfish and Sturgis and just shy of two feet in Lead. In Rapid City, 3.4 inches of snow had fallen by mid-morning Wednesday – including the snow that had fallen on Tuesday – along with about an inch and a half of rain.
Relief is coming, however.
“It’s going to continue snowing through the morning and then taper off this afternoon,” she said.
Smith said Tuesday constituted the sixth wettest October day since records began being kept in 1888. But there’s recent precedent for this kind of weather in the Black Hills, she said.
“We had our big blizzard back in 2013 when Rapid City had 25.5 inches of snow in October with 19 inches Oct. 4 (of 2013),” she said. “It’s not unheard of having big winter storms this time of year.”
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has issued an enforced road closure notice for Interstate 90 from the Wyoming state line to Junction South Dakota 445/Deadwood Avenue-Rapid City Exit 55 until further notice. More information can be found at https://www.sd511.org.
Black Hills Energy issued a news release identifying power outages and “restoration efforts in small areas within the Black Hills communities of Rapid City, Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, Sturgis, Custer, Hill City and Pactola area.” The company reported that it has restored service to about 775 customers.
In Lead, where the area weather conditions might be the roughest, winter supplies have been sliding from the shelves.
“It’s been constant,” said Toby Jones, assistant manager of Twin-City Hardware, Lumber, Rental & Office Supply in Lead. ”We’ve almost sold out of what we have here, and we’re waiting for (reinforcements) from our truck.”
Jones said shovels and scrapers have been in the highest demand.
Darton Brown, assistant manager of Lead Ace Hardware, said he sold a hefty supply of shovels leading up to the storm, as well as three large snow blowers on Wednesday morning. Brown said store traffic on Wednesday, though, was limited.
“It’s actually been pretty slow,” he said. “Most people have the sense to stay home today.”
As Brown looked out the window, he saw mostly stillness, interrupted by the work of snow plows.
Not everyone has been disturbed by the weather. Jones said he’s heard plenty of “lovely weather” jokes among customers in the store, noting that people in town are used to the rough weather. Brown echoed those sentiments.
“I had a call from someone this morning,” Brown said, “wanting a sled.”