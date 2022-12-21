Blizzard closes I90 outside of Rapid City for second time this month

Exceptional cold, snow fall, blowing winds and white-out conditions converged on Western South Dakota Wednesday forcing the state to close a portion of Interstate 90 outside Rapid City for the second time this month.

A closure of both the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City at the Box Elder Exit 67 to Chamberlain beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, "due to snow and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions," SD DOT said in a press release.

In addition to the I-90 closure, "No Travel Advisories" and "Road Impassable" conditions were in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Many secondary highways were listed as impassable due to high winds, drifting and blowing snow, and low visibility associated with the winter storm system.

"Motorists should not use secondary roads to avoid Interstate closures," the state said.

When listed as Road Impassable; travel on the road segment is physically impossible due to widespread deep snow, drifts, or stranded vehicles, according to the release.

"Clearing these secondary roads is expected to be difficult as winds and additional snow are preventing ability to safely and effectively plow or blow the drifted snow, especially with the added issue of stranded vehicles."

DOT urged travelers to be prepared for changing weather conditions with this storm system as it moves across the state. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, make travel very dangerous.

"Motorists are asked to avoid travel due to the extremely serious weather conditions, and rapidly deteriorating roads," the Department said.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.