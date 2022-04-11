 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blizzard conditions possible in northwest South Dakota, no accumulation expected in Rapid City

Snow Plows

Snow plows move snow off the road on March 15, 2021, in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

A rapidly changing snowstorm is still expected to blow through western South Dakota on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the amount of expected snow accumulation has decreased while wind gusts have increased.

The National Weather Service offices in Rapid City and Aberdeen issued their latest forecast Monday afternoon, showing blizzard conditions in Harding, Perkins and Corson counties. A blizzard warning is in effect for those areas through Thursday morning and afternoon, respectively.

In Harding and Perkins counties, total snow accumulations of 2 to 11 inches are expected, with the highest amounts along the Montana and North Dakota borders. The National Weather Service said winds will gust as high as 70 mph. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday.

"Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage," the weather service said in a Monday statement.

In Corson County, a mixture of snow and ice could blanket the area, with up to 10 inches of snow possible and gusty winds of up to 60 mph through Thursday morning.

Closer to the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota, Butte County and northern Lawrence County are under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. The National Weather Service said the highest amounts will generally be near and west of Highway 85. Winds will gust as high as 65 mph through Wednesday in the Northern Foot Hills and could produce near blizzard conditions at times.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage," the National Weather Service in Rapid City said Monday.

A winter storm watch is in effect through late Wednesday evening for northern Meade County and Ziebach County. The weather service said blizzard conditions are possible with winds gusting to as high as 65 mph and up to 2 inches of snow.

In the Northern Hills area of Lawrence and Meade counties, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Wednesday for snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and winds gusts to 45 mph.

Rapid City and the plains to the east look to be missing out on any significant snow accumulation but will not be spared from the brutal winds, the weather service said.

A high wind watch has been issued through Thursday afternoon. Sustained northwesterly winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected, with gusts up to 70 mph possible.

"The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings and signs," the weather service said in a bulletin. "Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

The Southern Hills and portions of the Pine Ridge Reservation are not expecting any accumulating snow. However, winds gusting between 40 and 45 mph are possible in these areas, the National Weather Service said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

