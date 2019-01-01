Feet of snow, howling winds and bone-chilling cold. Seventy years ago on Wednesday, Jan. 2, a blizzard of epic proportions walloped western South Dakota.
The winter blast hammered the region on and off for several weeks and left a permanent mark on those caught in its wake.
Some snow drifts reached 35 feet and stretched for thousands of feet, state records say. Trains were snowed in; roads were closed for weeks and some buildings were buried under snow that reached their roofs.
State records show that the entire state of South Dakota and a large part of Nebraska were affected by the storm. In the Black Hills 12 to 50 inches of snow was reported for the month of January, winds gusted to 73 mph and temperatures routinely dropped to minus-8. In Chadron, Neb. at least 61 inches of snow fell in January of that year at the Airport.
Jim LeMar of Rapid City remembers that the worst elements of the 1949 storm were the drifting and its longevity.
He recalled during a 2013 interview the entire region being was locked into place because so many roads and rail lines were blocked for weeks.
"We'd no sooner get dug out of one storm and another would hit," LeMar said. He remembers workers from the Homestake mine using dynamite to bust open a snow pile that had stopped up Whitewood Creek.
During breaks in the storm residents would venture out to clear paths and gather supplies. Some buildings were buried under roof-high snow forcing with occupants to climb out of windows to leave their homes.
The length of the storm and its aftermath led federal and state authorities to use planes to drop hay to stranded cattle and packets of yeast onto city streets so people could make bread. Food and clothes were also dropped from planes to people trapped in their cars for days. Dynamite was used to clear railroad lines packed in by several feet of snow.