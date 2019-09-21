The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct prescribed burns on the Fort Meade Recreation Area near Sturgis and Sugarloaf Mountain as soon as conditions permit.
The Fort Meade Recreation Area burn is planned for about 650 acres near the old VA Cemetery and northeast of the Alkali Creek Campground. Smoke may be visible from Interstate 90, State Highway 34, State Highway 79 and the city of Sturgis.
Burning in what is known as the “Exemption Area” is planned near Sugarloaf Mountain and Englewood. Approximately 130 acres is scheduled for treatment. Smoke may be visible from Lead and State Highway 85.
Burning will only take place when weather conditions are conducive to safe operations. It may take multiple days to complete the project. The BLM will contact local authorities prior to any burning taking place.
For more information, call the South Dakota Field Office at 605-892-7000.