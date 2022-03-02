Block 5 development items rescheduled

A resolution to establish a Tax Increment Finance District and a determination related to historic preservation for the Block 5 development were rescheduled to the March 30 Legal and Finance meeting.

The Legal and Finance Committee approved the continuation 4-0 during its Wednesday meeting at the applicant's request.

The Block 5 development is a $60 million mixed-use development that will have 130 loft apartments, 117 hotel rooms, 5,000 square feet of retail space and 330 parking spaces in a garage at the corner of St. Joseph Street and Sixth Street. It will be a 10-story building developed by Sioux Falls-based company Lloyd Companies.

Rapid City's Planning Commission approved the $8.75 million TIF District 7-1 at its Feb. 10 meeting.

The Legal and Finance Committee also continued a request for a determination by the city council that there are no feasible and prudent alternatives to the proposed project, and that it contains all possible planning to minimize harm to the historic property.

In a staff memo to the council, Planning Projects Division Manager Sarah Hanzel said the State Historic Preservation Office commented on the project stating the height of the building exceeds the 10% standard variance of surrounding historic structures and doesn't meet state regulation.

"Therefore, SHPO has made its final determination that the proposed project will encroach upon, damage, or destroy historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places," the memo stated.

The city has the final decision on issuing permits for historic property. If the council approves to continue the project despite its adverse effect, it needs to make a written determination based on all relevant factors that there is no feasible and prudent alternative to the proposal, and includes all possible planning to minimize harm.

The city's Historic Preservation Commission reviewed the project Jan. 26 and agreed with the case report that there are no feasible and prudent alternatives to the proposal, and it includes all possible planning to minimize harm to the historic structure.

During the meeting, the committee sent the updated non-union guide and employee handbook to the council without recommendation. The item has been continued since the Jan. 12 Legal and Finance meeting.

Human Resources Director Nick Stroot asked the committee to approve all changes except for those dealing with retirement insurance benefits. He said those benefits will require a larger discussion over the next weeks and months.

Stroot said the handbook formalizes resolutions and mayoral declarations into policy form.

"We didn't change anything, we just made it easier to read for our employees," he said.

The committee also approved confirming the appointments of Laura Jones and Garth Wadsworth, both with Elevate Rapid City, to the Parking Advisory Board. It also approved accepting a donation of a 14.94-acre parcel contiguous to the Signal Heights neighborhood from Philip and Yvonne Weger.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

