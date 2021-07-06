Block party set for Wednesday to support violence-stricken neighborhood

The block party will be an opportunity for community members across the city to stand up against violence and support these neighbors through the recent trauma, he said.

"It's time for the community to stand up against violence. In fact, it's past time," Allender said.

At Wednesday's block party event, the Rapid City community has an opportunity to do just that, the mayor said. The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board will be there to provide resources for mental health counseling.

"We need you to come out and stand with this neighborhood on North Maple Street, to let them know there's hope, to let them know there's a better way and that you are willing to be there for them," Allender said.

Hedrick said the block party is part of a new approach to violent crime that centers on community intervention. The program has expanded into other areas, as well, with resources for the chronically homeless and other at-risk populations in Rapid City.