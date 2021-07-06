Block party set for Wednesday to support violence-stricken neighborhood

Community leaders, I Am Legacy and the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board will team up at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a crime prevention block party in the 1700 block of north Maple Street, the scene of recent shootings, including one early Monday morning that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Erik Bringswhite, founder/CEO of I Am Legacy, said his organization stands for Indigenous America's Legacy. He joined Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, Police Chief Don Hedrick and RCPD Community Engagement Coordinator Tyler Read at a Tuesday news conference inviting the public to the event.
I Am Legacy has facilities at Rushmore Mall in Rapid City and offers teaching and learning opportunities for at-risk youth, judicial system-involved adults and families who are experiencing trauma in the community.
Bringswhite said it is important for the Indigenous community to see that they are supported, especially when violence impacts a neighborhood and its children.
"I see all the work that's being done in this community by all the service providers in the community and it's wonderful work," he said. "I think our goals are the same in this community. We want a more safe, just community.
"If we are having these meaningful discussions regarding safety, regarding justice, we are leaving out entire demographics out of the discussion... As we're seeing, policing alone is not working. Our community must meet some of these desires for change at least half way."
The North Maple neighborhood has been riddled with gun violence in recent weeks. The latest occured at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday when police responded to a call of shots fired. Two gunshot victims were found, one who later died of his injuries.
Police pursued a vehicle that left the area, where five men fled the vehicle. Three of the suspects, Rodney American Horse, Elias Campos and Jalen Storm were arrested. The other two individuals were able to escape.
Allender said the recent string of violence in the North Maple area, specifically around Knollwood Heights Apartments, needs to stop. One way that can be done is a showing of support from the community as a whole.
"There are little children who have heard these gun shots and are likely wondering when their turn may come," he said. "This is a tragic scenario that plays out and based on my prior career [in the police department] and also the last six years as mayor, I see this continue.
"We are raising children in neighborhoods where violence is ignored, where violence has become a way of life. That creates a bad prognosis for the next generation of people."
The block party will be an opportunity for community members across the city to stand up against violence and support these neighbors through the recent trauma, he said.
"It's time for the community to stand up against violence. In fact, it's past time," Allender said.
At Wednesday's block party event, the Rapid City community has an opportunity to do just that, the mayor said. The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board will be there to provide resources for mental health counseling.
"We need you to come out and stand with this neighborhood on North Maple Street, to let them know there's hope, to let them know there's a better way and that you are willing to be there for them," Allender said.
Hedrick said the block party is part of a new approach to violent crime that centers on community intervention. The program has expanded into other areas, as well, with resources for the chronically homeless and other at-risk populations in Rapid City.
"Now, we have folks in our community that are able to walk away and have a good experience with a police officer," Hedrick said. "I think there's a lot of room to grow in one area, though. I think there's a lot of opportunities for mentorship. I really appreciate what I Am Legacy is doing in our community, where they are working with folks that are heading down the wrong path and trying to help them out."
Bringswhite said events like the block party and community-based violence intervention programs are important to bring change for the Indigenous and non-Indigenous population.
"That's how these changes will become self-sustaining. That's how our community will become safer and more just," he said. "This is not a north side problem. This isn't a Native American problem... This is an opportunity for more of us to come to the table and add our voices to these solutions."
