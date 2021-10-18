Blood donations on the decline and there's an urgent need for type O, donation center says

Nationwide and locally, blood supplies have dropped to critically low levels. Blood services provider Vitalant issued a public plea Monday for people to give blood.
Vitalant said nationwide it has less than a two-day supply of type O blood — the most needed and transfused blood type that’s vital in emergency situations. The type O blood supply is at its lowest since May 2020, shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vitalant experienced an urgent need for blood through most of the summer but over the past month, blood donations have declined, said Tori Robbins, communications manager for Vitalant in western South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.
“We are seeing about one-third of donors making appointments (to give blood) and not keeping them,” she said. “Part of the reason for the shortage is believed to be that donors have resumed fall activities and forgotten about giving blood. … People are able to do things they haven’t been able to for awhile and blood donation is falling off their radar.”
Individuals who want to donate blood have options for when and where they can give. Robbins said Vitalant’s blood donation center at 2209 W. Omaha in Rapid City is open seven days a week. Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa. If the day and time an individual wants isn’t available, Robbins urged people to keep trying to find a time that works with their schedule so they can give blood.
Many blood drives were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, further contributing to the lack of donations. However, blood drives are being scheduled again throughout the region. To find a Rapid City or Black Hills area blood drive, call 605-646-2625 or go to vitalant.org.
“We have drives going on in Rapid City. We have drives doing on in the Hills. There are plenty of opportunities to donate blood in the Rapid City area and the Hills area,” Robbins said.
Masks are required at all Vitalant blood drives and facilities, whether an individual is vaccinated for COVID-19 or not.
Nationwide, Vitalant needs to collect 5,300 blood donations every day. Right now, because of the shortage in donations, Robbins said Vitalant needs an additional 1,000 donations per day to ensure the critical shortage of blood doesn’t continue.
“We strive to have four days on hand of every blood type on a regular basis,” Robbins said. “We are seeing less than three days on hand of most blood types, and less than two days’ supply of O positive and O negative blood.”
“The majority of blood usage is a planned event. People have medical conditions and they regularly get blood transfusions, and that’s how we know how much blood we need and when we need it,” Robbins said.
“If somebody is in the hospital and they need a blood transfusion, that is their only option. That’s why it’s so important to have a consistent blood supply,” she said.