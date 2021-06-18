Blood shortage 'critical' in Black Hills, nationwide

Summer’s in full swing and while many people are out swimming, boating, camping, hiking and enjoying the Black Hills, Vitalant Blood Donation urges the public to find time to give blood.
“We have less than a two-day supply of critical O type blood. Nationwide, there is a critical need for blood,” said Tori Robbins, communications manager for Vitalant in western South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.
Vitalant — formerly United Blood Services — prefers to maintain a four-day supply of each type of blood at all times. For the Black Hills, where tourist season has begun and will only get busier as the Sturgis motorcycle rally approaches, the blood shortage could be especially dire. Typically during the summer, donors give several thousand fewer donations each month compared to the rest of the year, according to Vitalant.
“In South Dakota alone, we serve 23 hospitals,” Robbins said. “Blood recipients rely on donated blood. Blood has to be donated to be transfused, so donating is the best way to take care of those patients in the hospital who are in need.”
Because the entire nation is facing a blood shortage, “this is a long process to get the blood supply back up and to get it maintained as well,” she said.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic last year, many businesses and schools that typically host blood drives were unable to and that contributed to blood shortages.
“We’re just not seeing people coming in to donate right now. They’re doing all the things they haven’t been able to do,” Robbins said. “Part of the effect of the pandemic that we are going through is that people are getting out and about again, so we’re seeing them doing fun stuff and not scheduling appointments to donate blood.”
Anyone who can give blood is encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Vitalant’s Rapid City office at 2209 W. Omaha St. will accept walk-ins, although appointments are preferred. Appointments and donations can be made during business hours, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Go to vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL.
Vitalant staff, blood donors and volunteers who have received a Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine can give blood immediately if they meet other donor eligibility requirements. Vitalant follows strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients and staff, including social distancing, disinfecting public areas and requiring unvaccinated donors to wear masks.
‘Guns ‘n Hoses’
This month, donors also can give at Rushmore Mall. Rapid City’s 16th “Guns ‘n Hoses” blood drive runs from June 22 through June 25 near The Buckle inside the mall.
Rapid City Police and Fire departments will kick off the blood drive at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, by going head-to-head in a bucket challenge in the mall parking lot near Red Lobster.
The public is invited to watch the RCPD and RCFD use fire hoses and water to push a bucket across a suspended cable to see who can get it over the finish line first.
Donors can give blood in honor of Team Law or Team Fire to help their team take home a trophy. Each team will compete to see which can recruit the most blood donors during the four-day drive. Blood drive hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 22-24, and Friday, June 25, from 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. To make an appointment, go to vitalant.org/rcgunshoses or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). All donors will receive a free “Guns 'n Hoses” T-shirt, plus free food and refreshments while supplies last.
In 2020, Rapid City Police won the competition by 94 donors; in all, participants gave more than 670 donations during last year’s drive.
“We’re fortunate to have ‘Guns ‘n Hoses,’ which is our biggest blood drive in this area,” Robbins said.
Vitalant also will have mobile blood drives in Rapid City, Box Elder, Ellsworth Air Force Base and surrounding areas, Robbins said, to provide convenient places to donate.
“Probably one of the best ways to find a place to donate is donors.vitalant.org,” Robbins said. “Put in your zip code and it will bring up blood drives near you.”