Blood shortage 'critical' in Black Hills, nationwide

Summer’s in full swing and while many people are out swimming, boating, camping, hiking and enjoying the Black Hills, Vitalant Blood Donation urges the public to find time to give blood.

“We have less than a two-day supply of critical O type blood. Nationwide, there is a critical need for blood,” said Tori Robbins, communications manager for Vitalant in western South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.

Vitalant — formerly United Blood Services — prefers to maintain a four-day supply of each type of blood at all times. For the Black Hills, where tourist season has begun and will only get busier as the Sturgis motorcycle rally approaches, the blood shortage could be especially dire. Typically during the summer, donors give several thousand fewer donations each month compared to the rest of the year, according to Vitalant.

“In South Dakota alone, we serve 23 hospitals,” Robbins said. “Blood recipients rely on donated blood. Blood has to be donated to be transfused, so donating is the best way to take care of those patients in the hospital who are in need.”

Because the entire nation is facing a blood shortage, “this is a long process to get the blood supply back up and to get it maintained as well,” she said.