Blue Angels soar into Ellsworth

There’s blue and gold on the Ellsworth flight line.

The Blue Angels are in town, and they’re ready to bring their awe-inspiring flight precision and aerial maneuvers to the Ellsworth Air & Space Show for the first time in their 76-year-history.

Six F/A-18 Super Hornets flew into Ellsworth Wednesday ahead of their headlining act at the air show this Saturday and Sunday, along with the Marine Corps' premiere logistics support aircraft, the C-130J Super Hercules.

Formed in 1946, the Blue Angels are the second-oldest formal aerobatic team in the world. Known for their flight formations and maneuvers, demonstrations include bringing planes within 18 inches of each other and reaching speeds of about 700 mph — just under Mach 1. The Super Hornet is capable of reaching speeds just under Mach 2, almost twice the speed of sound.

The choice to bring in the U.S. Navy’s world-famous flight demonstration squadron highlighted a partnership between the U.S. Navy and the Air Force, celebrated in the 80th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. B-25 Mitchells launched off an aircraft carrier during the raid 80 years ago, while the Blue Angels’ demonstrations showcase the cornerstone of airpower operating off U.S. aircraft carriers today.

Capt. Brian Kesselring, flight leader and commanding officer of the Blue Angels, also known as the “Boss,” spoke Thursday of the profound effect an air show just like Ellsworth’s had on him 36 years ago.

Nine-year-old Kesselring had the opportunity to see the Blue Angels perform on June 20, 1986 — a date he still remembers. A North Dakota native, he recalled the excitement of watching a fellow North Dakotan lead the Blue Angels in his home state.

“That was a profound influence for me,” he said. “To think these blue and gold spaceships just landed in my hometown, and made it real for me, and really instilled a dream for me.”

Kesselring has now served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, this being his third and final with the Blue Angels.

For children coming out to watch those blue and gold spaceships this weekend, if their experience instills a dream, “that’s cool,” Kesselring said, “but it's also cool to just come out and be entertained,” to get a chance to see what the Navy and Marine Corps are doing, and have a greater appreciation for what their team does.

The precision and excellence on display this weekend require intense and meticulous training, 250-300 days on the road a year, flying two to three times a day, six days a week, and lots of teamwork.

The demonstrations highlight not only the aircraft, but the ground and maintenance professionals, Kesselring said.

“I think a chance to see that teamwork is pretty cool. And maybe can carry some of that into your life, whatever that might be,” he said.

Kesselring’s favorite maneuver is “any one we’re doing well,” he laughed. But the coolest thing they do, he said, is performing together — six jets as one. To be perfectly synced-up, “that’s an awesome thing.”

The importance of these demonstrations is personal for Kesselring. Not only did it lead him to the Navy, but now provides him an opportunity to offer the American public a glimpse into the 800,000 active duty Navy and Marine Corps members represented by the team.

“It's an absolute honor to come here and represent our brothers and sisters, and to give you a better appreciation for what we're doing out there for you all,” he said.

Much like the mission of the Raider Country Open House, the Blue Angels’ objective mirrors a desire to draw back the curtain and not only show the public what they’re all about, but celebrate the partnerships that make it better.

“Now we're looking forward to seeing the public come out,” Kesselring said. “It's a great opportunity to see your Navy, your Marine Corps in action, and we're looking forward to putting on a good show here in South Dakota.”

The Ellsworth Air & Space Show is this weekend, May 14 and 15. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the Blue Angels performing at 3 p.m. both days. Visit the air show’s website at ellsworthairshow.com for more information, and a complete schedule and list of performances.

