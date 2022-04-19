Bluegrass musicians shine at Spring Acoustic Showcase

Well-known favorite Black Hills musicians and emerging new talents take the stage this weekend when the Black Hills Bluegrass Association presents its Spring Acoustic Showcase.

The Spring Acoustic Showcase, formerly known as MUMPS, will be from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Vucurevich Event Center at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for Black Hills Bluegrass Association members, and children under 12 are admitted free. Tickets are not being sold in advance but will be available at the door.

The Spring Acoustic Showcase is a fundraiser for the 41st annual Black Hills Bluegrass Festival, which will be June 24, 25 and 26.

The Showcase brings together musicians and vocalists who all donate their time and talent. Headliners at the Showcase include some of the best fiddle players in the Black Hills, along with a variety of music including traditional bluegrass and folk instrumentals and vocal harmonies, high-energy Americana, country, Celtic, blues and flatpick guitar, gospel, and original compositions.

The Spring Acoustic Showcase opens at 1:30 p.m. with Morning Dew, a trio made up of sisters Amelia and Adelaide Morgan on fiddle and vocals with Jack Morgan on guitar.

2:05 p.m. – Fiddler Kenny Putnam and banjo, guitar and vocals by Jami Lynn

2:40 p.m. – Bodhi Linde, country and blues guitar

3:05 p.m. – Country, bluegrass and folk guitar and vocals by Pegie Douglas, joined by Peter Wouden on banjo and Katie Lautenschlager on fiddle

3:30 p.m. – String Tied, featuring bluegrass from Hank and Marianne Fridell, Allen Biesman and Ken Amerson

4:05 p.m. – Svenson Family, featuring fiddler Stringbean with Sally, Curtis and Neal Svenson

4:40 p.m. – Tanner Johns guitar and vocals

5:05 p.m. – High-energy Americana by Cambria String Band

5:40 p.m. – Country, pop and more guitar and vocals by Kim Plender

6:05 p.m. – Folk and bluegrass duo Humbletown, featuring Dylan and Morgan Lewis on guitar, clawhammer banjo, flatpick guitar and vocal harmonies

6:40 p.m. – Lessons Learned, featuring Floyd and Connie Gorsuch on keyboard, guitar and vocals

Klinkeltown Food Truck will be onsite with burgers, wings, pulled pork barbecue, tater tots and appetizers. Beverages, a cash bar, cookies and chips also will be available.

For more information on the Black Hills Bluegrass Association, contact info@blackhillsbluegrass.com or call 605-348-1198.

