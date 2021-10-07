Board of Regents accepts SB 55 Task Force report

The work of a state-appointed task force that studied operations and functions of the public university system over the past year will soon be in the hands of legislators and Gov. Kristi Noem, according to a news release from the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The South Dakota Board of Regents accepted the Senate Bill 55 Task Force report on Wednesday and directed staff to submit it in final form to the governor and the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.

“This report represents significant work by a 20-member task force that met six times as a whole, and many more hours as subcommittees to study in detail academic programs, administration, and infrastructure,” Brian Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO, said in a statement. “We are pleased to share these findings with policymakers and the public.”

Work is underway on some of the recommendations, while others will require further analysis or study, Maher said. He noted that the task force did look at some topics and found insufficient evidence to recommend substantive changes.

Further work on task force recommendations will come in a variety of ways, either through Board of Regents’ agenda items, adoption of policy changes by the board, or by legislative action.

A link to the full report of the SB 55 Task Force submitted today to the Board of Regents is available on the Board of Regents' website at https://www.sdbor.edu.

