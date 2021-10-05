Board of Regents to hold outreach session Tuesday on SB 55 at South Dakota Mines

The South Dakota Board of Regents will hold an outreach session at South Dakota Mines on Oct. 5 to follow up on the work of a higher education task force that met over the past year, according to a news release from South Dakota Mines. The public is invited to attend.

This meeting will update the local community and state legislators about the Senate Bill 55 Task Force process and recommendations, in advance of a final report to be issued by Nov. 15. Representatives of the Board of Regents, its staff, and Mines President Jim Rankin will be on hand to visit with area residents.

The session at South Dakota Mines will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Classroom Building, Room 204, 501 E. St. Joseph St.

The task force takes its name from a bill approved by the 2020 South Dakota Legislature, which directed the Board of Regents to study the operations and functions of higher education institutions under the regents’ control.

