Board rejects attempt to restart uranium-mine permitting

Uranium was mined in open pits and tunnels in the Edgemont area from the 1950s to the 1970s. That era left unreclaimed mines, buried radioactive waste and health concerns.

Powertech already owns the land and submitted water permits back in 2012. It asked the board to put the project on hold in 2013 before asking to restart the process this May.

Two programs at the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources are opposed to restarting the permit process.

The Water Rights and Surface Water Quality programs are represented by Assistant Attorney General Ann Mines Bailey who, like the board, focused on the pending federal permits.

Bailey said the Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Powertech a permit back in 2014, but it was appealed and handed back to the NRC for revisions. The NRC granted a new permit which is under a new federal appeal. Powertech also obtained permits from the Environmental Protection Agency, which are being appealed in federal courts or reviewed through the administrative process.

Powertech is still waiting for approval from the Bureau of Land Management, Bailey said.

Matthew Naasz, a Rapid City-based attorney representing Powertech, was the only person who spoke in favor of restarting the permitting process.