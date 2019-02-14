Funding for two Black Hills stream gauges could soon be restored by a local water development board, following a political shakeup that was caused in part by the board’s controversial defunding of the gauges in 2017.
The directors of the West Dakota Water Development District met Tuesday evening at The Garage in downtown Rapid City and voted 5-3 to contribute funding for the gauges. A board policy requires a second vote on the matter, which could occur at the board’s March 12 meeting.
Board Chairman Dan Bjerke placed the item on the agenda and spoke in favor of the funding.
“Those gauging stations — starting from the sources of the Rapid Creek drainage, where these two are — are very important in terms of managing all of the water systems down below,” Bjerke said.
If the funding is approved by a second vote, the water development district will commit a total of $11,012 during the 2019 fiscal year toward the operation of the two gauges — one on Rhoads Fork, which is a tributary of Rapid Creek near Rochford, and the other one on Castle Creek, where the creek flows into Deerfield Lake.
Another $8,375 of funding would be contributed by the U.S. Geological Survey, which operates the gauges, and a $3,788 contribution would come from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, for a total of $23,175.
Tuesday’s vote was the board’s fifth on the issue since May 2017. The board voted 6-2 that month to renew its longstanding financial contribution to the gauges, but then voted 5-4 against the funding in July 2017, followed by another 5-3 vote against the funding in August 2017, and finally a 4-4 tie vote in October 2017. The tie vote was ruled a failed motion, and the losing side finally surrendered, resulting in the elimination of the board's funding for the gauges.
The recurring votes on the stream gauges were a symptom of an ideological split between two factions of the board. While some of the board’s directors described the gauges as wasteful government spending, other directors — along with a vocal contingent of public activists — described the gauges as vital components of a network of 167 stream gauges in South Dakota, plus thousands of additional gauges across the country. The gauges are operated by the USGS with financial help from partner organizations at the state and local levels.
Prodded by the stream-gauge controversy and other board actions, four local residents ran as a team against four board incumbents in November’s election. All four of the challengers won.
Since being seated on the board in January, the four newcomers have voted with two incumbents on several key issues to form a 6-3 majority. That might have been the vote tally Tuesday if not for an abstention by newly elected board member Dan Driscoll, who disclosed a conflict of interest related to his part-time work with the USGS following his retirement from a full-time job with the agency.
Voting in favor of funding the stream gauges Tuesday evening were newly elected directors Linda Harris, Steve Rolinger and Ron Koth, along with directors Thomas Mack and Dan Bjerke. Voting against funding for the stream gauges were directors James Bialota, Robert Williams and Nathan Gjovik.
Gjovik repeatedly said nobody had noticed any change with the gauges, and he cited that as evidence that the gauges are unnecessary.
“If there was an issue with these, somebody would’ve heard something,” Gjovik said.
Some other directors and some of the roughly 12-member audience disagreed. They said people had noticed a change, and they predicted more people would notice in the future, given the usefulness of the gauges in long-term examinations of stream-flow trends.
After the water development district eliminated its financial support of the stream gauges in 2017, the USGS changed the Rhoads Fork gauge from a full-time discharge gauge to a peak-discharge gauge for the 2018 fiscal year, said Joyce Williamson, director of the Dakota Water Science Center for the USGS.
That meant the gauge provided one peak-flow measurement for the year, rather than a continual, real-time feed all year, Williamson said. The Pennington County Commission kicked in $1,800 for the gauge, and the USGS provided the remaining $1,400 needed to operate it.
Williamson said a work backlog caused by the recent shutdown of the federal government would probably prevent the USGS from converting the Rhoads Fork gauge back to a full-time discharge gauge until April. By then, the gauge — which had been providing data since 1981 — will have skipped a year and a half of real-time measurements.
To operate the Castle Creek gauge during the 2018 fiscal year — and to avoid big gaps in that gauge's data, which stretches back to 1948 — the USGS paired $5,025 of its own money with $3,788 from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and $6,337 from Pennington County, which has allowed the gauge to be operated as a full-time discharge site.
Williamson said Pennington County has not committed any funds toward either gauge for the 2019 fiscal year, but she is hopeful of continued contributions toward the Castle Creek gauge from the Bureau of Reclamation.
A typical stream gauge consists of a nitrogen-emitting tube below the stream surface, which is connected to a shack where a device uploads data via satellite. Although the Rhoads Fork and Castle Creek gauges are technically used to measure the depth, volume and flow of the streams, both gauges are relatively near the springs that feed each stream, which means the gauges essentially monitor the amount of water emanating from underground. Dam tenders, water-rights managers, scientists and recreationists are among the people who use stream-flow data, which the USGS publishes online.
Both of the gauges are within the West Dakota Water Development District boundaries, which encompass the portion of Pennington County that lies west of the Cheyenne River. The district is funded by a property tax of 2.4 cents per $1,000 of valuation, which generates about $200,000 of annual revenue. The board has traditionally used the money to pay an administrator and fund water development and research projects that align with the district’s stated mission, “Partnering with state and local entities to protect water resources.”
Among the other local USGS stream-gauge partners is the Rapid City Council, which could consider renewing its annual agreement Tuesday, following a renewal recommendation last Tuesday from the city’s Public Works Committee. The city’s proposed contribution for 2019, which includes several Rapid Creek stream gauges and additional activities such as water-quality monitoring, is $148,000.