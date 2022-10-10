Boarding school children honored, remembered in fifth annual event

Young people took the lead Monday in a nearly one-mile walk remembering those who died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

Members of the Sicangu Youth Council led hundreds to the memorial site for those at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School during the fifth annual walk. In 2021, the youth council also helped provide a formal burial at the Rosebud Indian Reservation for nine Rosebud students who died at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the 1880s.

Amy Sazue, executive director of the Remembering the Children Memorial, said having the youth council lead was really about taking the focus back to the children.

"It's about this policy and the way it affected children then, the way it affects children now and the way it has shaped our community," she said.

Sazue said bringing the youth council and seeing them have the courage and strength to challenge history, and to see the care they've shown to their relatives is admirable.

Christopher Eagle Bear, a member of the Sicangu Youth Council, said many of them didn't know what the Carlisle Boarding School was when they 15 or 16 years old. He said growing up in a Native American family, the boarding schools aren't really talked about.

He said he was 20 when he learned his grandparents were in boarding schools.

"Everyone here that has a connection to Native American ancestry (are) all products of a boarding school," Eagle Bear said. "We're all survivors of the ones that they couldn't kill. I want to acknowledge the ones that couldn't make it home."

Eagle Bear said they were promised education, but what they weren't told was the true purpose: "To kill the Indian and save the man."

"One hundred fifty years later, they didn't kill us at all," he said. "We're still here strong, we're still moving, we're still able to move forward."

Sazue said the memorial walk is part of the commitment to the children.

"As soon as we knew that there were graves there and that children had been buried on that hill in unmarked graves, we made a commitment to them to never forget them," she said.

The memorial, which is set for construction this fall with completion in May 2024, will be a place of prayer, gathering and remembrance for those who attended and died at the school. Input was gathered from the families of the deceased, descendants of survivors, community members, tribal leaders, elders and spiritual advisers for the design.

It will include a memorial walking path with history boards along the route, individual boulders with the names of each of the children who died, and four sculptures of traditional burial scaffolds for children.

Sazue said as the organization continued research, one name was removed earlier this year — she said a family contacted them with their own research and said Joseph Brown died somewhere else.

"The things that we're looking through weren't complete, there wasn't all the information in there," she said.

A fire burned some of the records from the school, so she said there are about 50 names found so far.