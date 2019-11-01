Black Hills Forest Reservoirs no longer have their boat docks and the Needles Highway is closed. These are a couple of the preparations being made for the winter in the Southern Hills.
Needles Highway is typically open mid-April to mid-October, according to the Department of Transportation. On Thursday, the DOT announced that it was closing for the season.
With winter weather arriving early, boat docks on the three large reservoirs in the Black Hills National Forest are being removed for the season.
Boat docks to be removed include the north and south docks at Pactola Reservoir, the two docks at Sheridan Lake north ramp, and the docks on Deerfield Reservoir. The dock at Sheridan Lake south remains in place year-round.
“The boat ramps will remain open but people should be extremely careful as the ramps are icy and slippery this time of year,” said Jim Gubbels, Mystic District ranger.
The boat docks will be put back in the water in the spring when conditions allow.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, call (605) 673-9200 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.