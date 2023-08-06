The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the body found east of Rapid City Saturday morning.

19-year-old Patricia Brewer of Rapid City was found in the roadway near East Highway 44 and Airport Road around 3:30 a.m.

It appeared she had been run over by a vehicle. According to a press release, the driver of the vehicle reported the incident and remains cooperative.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, please contact Investigator Salas at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.