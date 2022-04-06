Body found in Box Elder identified by police

Box Elder police have identified the body found Monday in a creek near Landmark Court.

The man was was identified as 32-year-old Anthony Anderson of Box Elder, who was reported missing by family members in February. According to a Box Elder Police Department press release, Anderson was last seen walking west from his home in the evening hours.

The Emergency Services Communications Center received a call Monday evening that a body had been located. Officers from Box Elder Police Department and deputies from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the man.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning at Monument Health in Rapid City. The results are pending, according to the press release.

The investigation into Anderson’s death remains active. The case is under investigation by the Box Elder Police could not be reached Tuesday morning for further comment on the investigation.

