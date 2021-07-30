Body found in burned vehicle near Rockerville

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.

At 9:41 p.m., a witness reported hearing a loud popping sound and seeing a fire in a remote area off Foster Gulch Road near Rockerville. The sheriff's office said firefighters arrived on the scene and contained a small wildfire estimated at a quarter acre in size. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the destroyed vehicle with a body inside.

Neither the person nor the vehicle have been identified at this time, the sheriff's office said. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pennington County Sheriff's Office Investigators Dan Lewis or Amanda Swanson at 605-394-6115.

Agencies responding to the fire include Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, State Wildland Fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

