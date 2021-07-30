 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in burned vehicle near Rockerville
alert top story

Body found in burned vehicle near Rockerville

{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle fire scene

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville. Neither the person nor the vehicle have been identified.

 Courtesy photo

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.

At 9:41 p.m., a witness reported hearing a loud popping sound and seeing a fire in a remote area off Foster Gulch Road near Rockerville. The sheriff's office said firefighters arrived on the scene and contained a small wildfire estimated at a quarter acre in size. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the destroyed vehicle with a body inside.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Neither the person nor the vehicle have been identified at this time, the sheriff's office said. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pennington County Sheriff's Office Investigators Dan Lewis or Amanda Swanson at 605-394-6115.

Agencies responding to the fire include Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, State Wildland Fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back on the history of space exploration

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 24
Local

Your Two Cents for July 24

Maybe the state could use some of this surplus to make Fort Meade Way safer and more useful by providing some funds to help get it paved.

Your Two Cents for July 28
Local

Your Two Cents for July 28

I hope teachers are prepared to represent and stand up for the students because the new school board members are obviously there for political…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News