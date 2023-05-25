Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Rapid City Police Department Thursday identified the man found dead in a drainage tunnel Sunday near East Boulevard and Omaha Street Sunday as Duane Yellow Cloud, 52, of Rapid City.

An autopsy performed in the investigation revealed no evidence of traumatic injury, according to RCPD. During the investigation, police say they found evidence that the water drainage tunnels in the area have been used as shelter intermittently by members of the city’s homeless population.

RCPD believes Yellow Cloud was using the tunnel as shelter when he died. His heavy clothing indicates he died during the winter months. Recent heavy rains likely swept his body to the gated runoff tunnel where he was discovered.

"There is no way to describe this situation as anything but tragic, and the collective sympathies of the RCPD go out to Mr. Yellow Cloud’s family and friends in the wake of his passing," RCPD said in a post to social media Thursday.