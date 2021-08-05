 Skip to main content
Body of missing woman found in Lawrence County
Body of missing woman found in Lawrence County

The body of a woman who was reported missing on July 6 has been found, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

On July 31, the department received a report of a body in Spearfish Canyon. Investigators responded and found a deceased female near a remote hiking trail.

It was later determined that it was Donna A. Pearson. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday. Foul play is not suspected, but an investigation continues.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, Lawrence County Coroner's Office, Emergency Management and the Lawrence County Search and Rescue assisted in the case.

