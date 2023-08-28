The Deadwood Police Department is investigating after a bomb threat was called in for the Silverado Franklin Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Deadwood Police said officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to the hotel and gaming complex on Main Street. The caller had apparently mentioned a specific time the bombs were set to go off.

DPD worked with local law enforcement partners to set up a perimeter and evacuate the area. Police conducted a detailed search with the assistance of a police K-9, but no suspicious activity or packages were located.

Deadwood Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD at (605) 578-2623. Tips can be anonymous.

South Dakota Highway Patrol, the South Dakota Department of Transportation, Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Lead-Deadwood Ambulance and Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department assisted.