Bond could help facilities, RCAS leaders say

Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education First Vice President Troy Carr said making sure students have what they need in school facilities is the responsibility of both the board and the community.

"When I got on the board, I heard about the last bond that didn't pass," he said Tuesday night during the meeting. "The board that did their due diligence with coming up with the bond, in communicating the bond and the voters didn't vote it in."

He said the board will do its responsibility about bringing up another bond after the failure in 2020, but once they do it's the community's responsibility to vote yes. He said if he had the money, he would do it himself, but he doesn't and can't.

"We have to work together with the community," Carr said. "When the next bond comes out, please say yes to it so that we can have air conditioning and do all the things that we need to do to make sure that our kids have modern facilities to go to school."

Carr's comments came following two public comments and brief discussion from RCAS interim CEO Nicole Swigart on closing 13 buildings early Tuesday through Thursday due to high temperatures. Those buildings do not have air conditioning.

RCAS announced the early closures Sept. 3 on social media stating the decision to close the 13 buildings by 1 p.m. was made in the interest of student safety.

The buildings closed included Black Hawk, Canyon Lake, Grandview, Horace Mann, Meadowbrook, Pinedale, Rapid Valley, Robbinsdale, South Canyon, South Park and Wilson elementary schools; and South and North middle schools. According to the post, all other schools have central air and remained in session for the entire day.

According to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, the maximum observed temperature for the Rapid City area was 89 degrees Thursday, and 96 degrees Wednesday and Tuesday.

Rapid City voters did not approve the $189.5 million bond in February 2020 — the bond received 56% of votes in support. The issue needed 60% to pass. Only 23% of registered voters cast ballots in the special election.

If the bond had passed, it would have built three new elementary schools and one middle school over six years with infrastructure and overcrowding concerns for Canyon Lake, Robbinsdale, Wilson and Horace Mann elementary schools.

During Tuesday's meeting Swigart addressed the closures. She said the district has some very old buildings — Wilson Elementary School was made out of limestone.

Director of Facilities Kumar Veluswamy said Friday that Wilson Elementary School was built in 1929 and has three stories, all of which have a lot of exterior exposure. He said old clay brick and limestone buildings tend to hold heat for a longer period of time.

"It creates that challenge in trying to cool buildings," he said.

Veluswamy said the nighttime temperatures didn't drop below 75 degrees until recently, and it takes big buildings with a large mass more time to cool.

He said some classrooms are 900- to 1,000-square-feet with 30 students going in and out frequently. He said it's not like apartments with a couple people. He also said Wilson faces a power issue.

Horace Mann, for example, has multiple shared circuits. With the number of items plugged into power, it can trip breakers, he said.

Veluswamy said portable air conditions can contribute noise to a classroom which makes it difficult for teachers to teach. Added with power issues, it isn't the best solution.

However, Veluswamy said it's not like the district isn't working on the problem. He said the district has been spending its money wisely and over the last three years they upgraded obsolete cooling units at Knollwood Elementary School and replaced the chiller unit to help cool the school. They also replaced one at West Middle school and are finishing a project now.

"Every year with the little money we have, we can only do one school at a time, some schools have different phases," he said.

But construction costs have only continued to rise, and between one-fourth and one-third of the budget goes to paying off 25-year-old bonds. Veluswamy said it really limits the department's capital outlay funds that would be used to work on projects.

Veluswamy said the district did a study three or four years ago that showed it would take $35 million to invest on air conditioning units across the district. The district does not have the money to pay toward the project.

He also said the bond interest rate during the last vote was almost zero. He said they could have built four new schools and done maintenance across the district.

"We keep saying these issues are not going to go away themselves, we have to do something about it," Veluswamy said. "We're going to work with some nonprofit entities to try to figure out some fundraising to put portable units, but this is not the answer."

He said a bond would be helpful as it's the only other source of money the district could have to spend on buildings. Veluswamy said a bond has been in discussion since the last one failed.

Swigart said Friday that the Board of Education has a facilities committee that will meet to discuss moving forward on facility needs.

"A bond is certainly one consideration," she said in an email to the Journal.