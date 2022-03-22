Bond set at $1 million for man accused of hotel shooting

A Pennington County judge set bond at $1 million cash for the 19-year-old man arrested in Saturday's shooting at a Rapid City hotel.

Quincy Bear Robe, who made his initial court appearance Tuesday, is currently charged with aggravated assault and committing a felony with a firearm for shooting Myron Pourier, Jr. at the Grand Gateway Hotel.

Pourier, who is in his late teens, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Chief Deputy State's Attorney Lara Roetzel said Pourier remains hospitalized but is not doing well.

Roetzel also said if Pourier dies, there likely would be additional charges filed against Bear Robe of Rapid City.

Rapid City police officers were dispatched to the Grand Gateway Hotel around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance at 1721 N Lacrosse Street. Once on scene, they were notified a gun had been fired in one of the rooms. Police soon found Pourier and rendered first aid.

After interviews with witnesses, Bear Robe was arrested. Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the police Department, previously said that alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

