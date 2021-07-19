 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested for 2013 murder
alert featured

Bond set at $1 million for man arrested for 2013 murder

{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Melvin Schmitz

Richard Melvin Schmitz

Judge Scott Bogue cited an extensive criminal history as justification for a $1 million cash bond for a man charged with second-degree murder.

Richard Melvin Schmitz, 53, is charged in the eight-year-old murder case of Meshell Hill. He appeared Monday virtually in court in handcuffs and an orange-striped jail clothes.

Schmitz’s criminal history dates back to the 1980s and includes grand theft and burglary, along with aggravated assault. According to court records, Schmitz was sentenced to a year in jail in 2018 after pleading guilty to simple assault and false imprisonment.

Charges of aggravated assault and sexual contact without the capability to consent were dropped when he pleaded guilty to the other charges. Two other women pursued restraining orders in 2018 and 2019 that were denied due to lack of evidence.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bogue said in court Monday that there is a 35-page investigative report, but he did not go into the details. According to court, the report has been sealed.

Schmitz, a long-time resident of Custer, was arrested Friday morning at his home near Hill City. He has been a person-of-interest in the case since 2013.

Will was last seen alive in Keystone on Aug. 24, 2013. A week later, a woman’s badly decomposed body was found off of Iron Mountain Road near mile marker 54 and the Pig Tail Bridge. 

The state’s attorney requested the $1 million cash bond due to the allegations and stated Schmitz would be a flight risk.

The defense attorney asked that a “reasonable bond be set.”

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 13
Local

Your Two Cents for July 13

AG Jason Ravnsnorg has stooped to a new low when he accuses his victim of committing "suicide by car." That's  a new low, even for his shamele…

Your Two Cents for July 17
Local

Your Two Cents for July 17

The entire community bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and not just first-responders. The $20 million should be used for the benefit of …

Your Two Cents for July 14
Local

Your Two Cents for July 14

I’m sure glad I didn’t wait for Noem to allow me to get my medical marijuana prescription. I went to Denver after another surgery (total of fo…

Your Two Cents for July 15
Local

Your Two Cents for July 15

Drain the swamp in Washington — we had better start in Pierre as Ravnsborg is completely out of control in trying to duck a serious crime that…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News