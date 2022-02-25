Bond set at $1 million for suspect in fatal shooting in downtown bar

The 45-year-old man charged with first-degree murder will have to post $1 million in bond to get out of jail, a judge ordered Friday.

Judge Scott Bogue set cash only for Timothy Huante, who is charged with the Feb. 20 shooting death of Dallas Quick Bear, 30, at Teddy's Sports Bar in downtown Rapid City.

Huante appeared virtually in court from the Pennington County Jail. He had chains around his wrists and ankles spoke softly but did not comment on his bond.

The prosecutor said the state requested $1 million cash bond due to the severity of the charge and the belief that suspect is a flight risk. She said Huante walked into Teddy's, shook Quick Bear's hand, brandished a firearm and shot him in the face.

Bogue said the probable cause affidavit notes that a video shows Huante in Quick Bear's immediate presence in the bar while another video shows a man stashing a handgun in an alley. During the investigation, police were notified of a handgun that was discarded in the 400 block of 7th Street.

An attorney from the public defender's office asked for a $100,000 cash surety bond.

Huante could face a death sentence or life in prison without parole and a $50,000 fine if convicted.

Following the shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement conducted dozens of interviews, including one with Huante.

Huante has previously been charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that was dismissed in 2020 and domestic abuse simple assault in 2017.

