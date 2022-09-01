 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bond set at $100,000 for murder suspect

Pennington County Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus set bond at $100,000 cash only for a 20-year-old man charged with conspiracy first-degree murder, according to law enforcement documents.

Chase Quick Bear, of Rapid City, is charged with the conspiracy of first-degree murder in two deaths at the Knollwood Heights Apartments Aug. 20. The men who died were identified as 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City.

Quick Bear was found and arrested by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. He is a suspect along with 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis, both of which have been located.

Conspiracy of first-degree murder is a class B felony, which can result in life imprisonment in the state penitentiary and up to a $50,000 fine. A lesser sentence cannot be given, according to state law.

Quick Bear was previously in court for a separate incident Aug. 17 against an adult male victim. Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue set bond at $5,000 cash only.

The complaint regarding the incident offers alternative counts alleging Quick Bear aided and abetted one of two types of aggravated assault: causing or attempting to cause bodily harm with a dangerous weapon or attempting by physical menace with a deadly weapon to put the victim in fear of imminent serious bodily harm. The weapon in question is a pistol.

Aiding and abetting aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in the state penitentiary and up to a $30,000 fine.

Quick Bear

Quick Bear

 Courtesy of the Rapid City Police Department
