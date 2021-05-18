Bond set at $10K cash for man who allegedly ran over his brother

Larry Walking started to apologize to his family before a defense attorney advised him it wasn't the time to make a statement.
"I know I hurt my family," Walking said on a video screen in the magistrate courtroom before the defense attorney spoke.
Walking, of Rapid City, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of his brother Paul Walking, 47, of Pine Ridge Friday.
Judge Scott Bogue set bond at $10,000 cash with a twice daily 24-7 sobriety program test condition.
Walking could face three counts in court, although he could only be indicted on two. The first charge is for vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, which could result in a Class 3 felony and 15 years in prison.
The second and third charge are similar, both dealing with driving under the influence. A fourth DUI conviction could result in a Class 5 felony and five years in jail.
According to previous records, Walking's history with alcohol dates back to 2006 when he was found guilty of possession of alcohol by a minor.
He received his first DUI offense in 2013, a second in 2018 and a third in 2019. Walking was sent to prison in October 2020 for violating his probation.
Bogue said he was concerned Walking was a flight risk and set bond at $10,000. He said the courts may consider his attendance at his brother's funeral at a later date.
Friday's report
Rapid City police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 9:25 p.m. Friday near Seventh Street and St. Joseph Street. When officers and an ambulance arrived, first-aid was rendered to Paul Walking until it was determined he was deceased.
According to witness reports and a security video, it was determined that Walking, Paul and another occupant were drinking alcohol while parked in a parking spot. Paul then exited the vehicle and walked to the rear. Walking, who was in the driver's seat, reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and backed over Paul.
The report states Walking then placed the vehicle in drive and struck Paul a second time.
Bogue said Tuesday that Walking had a preliminary breath test of 0.27.
