Bond set at $10K cash for man who allegedly ran over his brother

Larry Walking started to apologize to his family before a defense attorney advised him it wasn't the time to make a statement.

"I know I hurt my family," Walking said on a video screen in the magistrate courtroom before the defense attorney spoke.

Walking, of Rapid City, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of his brother Paul Walking, 47, of Pine Ridge Friday.

Judge Scott Bogue set bond at $10,000 cash with a twice daily 24-7 sobriety program test condition.

Walking could face three counts in court, although he could only be indicted on two. The first charge is for vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, which could result in a Class 3 felony and 15 years in prison.

The second and third charge are similar, both dealing with driving under the influence. A fourth DUI conviction could result in a Class 5 felony and five years in jail.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to previous records, Walking's history with alcohol dates back to 2006 when he was found guilty of possession of alcohol by a minor.