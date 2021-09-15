Bonuses, Crisis Stabilization funding up for council discussion Monday

Municipal government employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 could receive $500 bonuses pending a Rapid City Council discussion Monday night.
The council’s Legal and Finance Committee, composed of Lance Lehmann, Darla Drew, Ron Weifenbach, Jason Salamun and Ritchie Nordstrom, voted 3-1 to send the item to council without recommendation. Nordstrom was absent from the Wednesday meeting and Drew voted no.
If approved Monday, the bonuses would come from the undesignated cash fund.
Finance Director Pauline Sumption said there would have been 446 employees eligible for the bonus as of April. The projected cost was approximately $260,000, but the number has decreased with some employees leaving.
In other business, the committee approved a request for $500,000 for the Crisis Stabilization Unit, which the full council will discuss Monday.
The $500,000 would likely come from unused surplus funds, if approved. The unit, which is planned for the Pennington County Care Campus, would house eight beds in the existing Crisis Care unit and add 16 new beds to serve people with acute behavioral health needs in Western South Dakota. The increased beds would allow for up to a five-day stay in the unit.
The projected cost for the project in October 2020 was $4.6 million but increased to $5.6 million. During the 2021 Legislative Session, the state approved $4.6 million for the design and construction costs of the facility.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and John T. Vucurevich CEO Alan Solano requested $500,000 from the city. The Pennington County Commission approved a $300,000 project contingency at its Sept. 7 meeting.
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said law enforcement frequently runs into a lack of resources for mental health.
“If you have somebody that needs long-term care or long-term services, there aren’t a lot of great options,” Hedrick said. “Many times they have to be shipped clear across the state away from their support system, so I commend this group and these gentlemen trying to put forth an initiative that is bringing more resources here locally.”
Thom said the unit has been in the works for many years. He said it would divert many transports headed to the state facility in Yankton.
In addition to the county and state funding, Thom said the Care Campus received $500,000 from a local foundation toward the facility.
Solano said in 2020, there were 1,531 petitions in Pennington County for involuntary mental health commitment. He said the unit would have the potential to serve all but 63 of the people who would have been put into in-patient care at Monument Health.
Hedrick said having the ability to give people more longer-term care in the community is needed.
Thom said the unit would help people across all parts of the community’s socioeconomic spectrum. He also said the unit isn’t a jail or prosecution diversion program.
The committee also approved the first reading of the zoning ordinance for medical cannabis establishments, and the second reading for the rules ordinance governing medical cannabis establishments.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said the rules ordinance was amended with what was discussed at the Sept. 7 council meeting and includes an emergency provision so that it could be effective at time of publication.
Council approved 15 dispensaries and one year for medical marijuana establishments to get businesses started at its last meeting with a 7-1 vote. Council member Bill Evans voted no.
He said without the emergency provision, the rules wouldn’t be in effect until after the state’s rules were. With the provision, it puts the city’s rules in place before the state rules.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —