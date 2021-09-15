Bonuses, Crisis Stabilization Unit funding up for council discussion Monday

Municipal government employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 could receive $500 bonuses pending a Rapid City Council discussion Monday night.

The council’s Legal and Finance Committee, composed of Lance Lehmann, Darla Drew, Ron Weifenbach, Jason Salamun and Ritchie Nordstrom, voted 3-1 to send the item to council without recommendation. Nordstrom was absent from the Wednesday meeting and Drew voted no.

If approved Monday, the bonuses would come from the undesignated cash fund.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said there would have been 446 employees eligible for the bonus as of April. The projected cost was approximately $260,000, but the number has decreased with some employees leaving.

In other business, the committee approved a request for $500,000 for the Crisis Stabilization Unit, which the full council will discuss Monday.

The $500,000 would likely come from unused surplus funds, if approved. The unit, which is planned for the Pennington County Care Campus, would house eight beds in the existing Crisis Care unit and add 16 new beds to serve people with acute behavioral health needs in Western South Dakota. The increased beds would allow for up to a five-day stay in the unit.