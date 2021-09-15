 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonuses, Crisis Stabilization Unit funding up for council discussion Monday
alert top story

Bonuses, Crisis Stabilization Unit funding up for council discussion Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Municipal government employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 could receive $500 bonuses pending a Rapid City Council discussion Monday night.

The council’s Legal and Finance Committee, composed of Lance Lehmann, Darla Drew, Ron Weifenbach, Jason Salamun and Ritchie Nordstrom, voted 3-1 to send the item to council without recommendation. Nordstrom was absent from the Wednesday meeting and Drew voted no.

If approved Monday, the bonuses would come from the undesignated cash fund.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said there would have been 446 employees eligible for the bonus as of April. The projected cost was approximately $260,000, but the number has decreased with some employees leaving.

In other business, the committee approved a request for $500,000 for the Crisis Stabilization Unit, which the full council will discuss Monday.

The $500,000 would likely come from unused surplus funds, if approved. The unit, which is planned for the Pennington County Care Campus, would house eight beds in the existing Crisis Care unit and add 16 new beds to serve people with acute behavioral health needs in Western South Dakota. The increased beds would allow for up to a five-day stay in the unit.

The projected cost for the project in October 2020 was $4.6 million but increased to $5.6 million. During the 2021 Legislative Session, the state approved $4.6 million for the design and construction costs of the facility.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and John T. Vucurevich CEO Alan Solano requested $500,000 from the city. The Pennington County Commission approved a $300,000 project contingency at its Sept. 7 meeting.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said law enforcement frequently runs into a lack of resources for mental health.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“If you have somebody that needs long-term care or long-term services, there aren’t a lot of great options,” Hedrick said. “Many times they have to be shipped clear across the state away from their support system, so I commend this group and these gentlemen trying to put forth an initiative that is bringing more resources here locally.”

Thom said the unit has been in the works for many years. He said it would divert many transports headed to the state facility in Yankton.

In addition to the county and state funding, Thom said the Care Campus received $500,000 from a local foundation toward the facility. 

Solano said in 2020, there were 1,531 petitions in Pennington County for involuntary mental health commitment. He said the unit would have the potential to serve all but 63 of the people who would have been put into in-patient care at Monument Health.

Hedrick said having the ability to give people more longer-term care in the community is needed.

Thom said the unit would help people across all parts of the community’s socioeconomic spectrum. He also said the unit isn’t a jail or prosecution diversion program.

The committee also approved the first reading of the zoning ordinance for medical cannabis establishments, and the second reading for the rules ordinance governing medical cannabis establishments.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said the rules ordinance was amended with what was discussed at the Sept. 7 council meeting and includes an emergency provision so that it could be effective at time of publication. 

Council approved 15 dispensaries and one year for medical marijuana establishments to get businesses started at its last meeting with a 7-1 vote. Council member Bill Evans voted no.

He said without the emergency provision, the rules wouldn’t be in effect until after the state’s rules were. With the provision, it puts the city’s rules in place before the state rules.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reaching and convincing vaccine skeptics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

What is our school board afraid of? That a number of children will contract COVID-19 and some may even die? No. They're afraid that immigrant …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11

Rather than a $125 payment for getting the shot, why not withhold the $1,000 bonus for those who are not vaccinated? I cannot believe that fir…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: 6th annual Wags and Waves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News