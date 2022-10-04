Books to be sold, RCAS to face organizational changes

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education will sell three of five book titles previously slated for destruction after a Tuesday vote.

After months of seeking advice from legal counsel, the board voted 4-2 to sell 174 copies of "How Beautiful We Were: A Novel" by Imbolo Mbue, 26 copies of "Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel" by Bernadine Evaristo, and 72 copies of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky to a book buyer. Board members Clay Colombe and Michael Birkeland voted against the surplus. Board member Jamie Clapham was absent from the meeting.

The books were previously slated "to be destroyed" on a May 3 board agenda along with two other titles: "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel and "The Circle" by Dave Eggers." RCAS Interim Chief Executive Officer Nicole Swigart told the Journal in August that 30 copies of "The Circle" and 35 copies of "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" are no longer at the school warehouse.

All five books were deemed inappropriate by district administrators earlier in the 2021-2022 school year. The books were purchased the summer before last school year for 12th grade English classes. At the May 3 meeting, the board voted to delay a decision to destroy the books.

Interim CEO Nicole Swigart said the superintendent's office takes responsibility for the books because "the buck stops" at her office.

She said the district is tasked with providing materials that are suitable for all students. She said when administrators, teachers, students and community members find fault with the curriculum, those concerns deserved to be addressed. Swigart said in this case, a new course was created.

"To be perfectly honest, from all the research I have done, the process to select materials was not equal to our normal curriculum process," Swigart said.

She said typically new curriculum faces a total curriculum review, but in this case, books were picked by staff on a very short timeline, those book titles were shared through a purchase order, came to the superintendent's office and was then purchased.

Swigart said complaints came quickly and because the process was not followed in its entirety from the start, the books were pulled.

"The district needs to accept and take measures to make sure that future curriculum materials are fully vetted and approved in the same manner as all courses' material is approved for this district," she said.

Birkeland said selling the books now and placing it on a surplus list is premature and believes the books should go through the review process. He said he feels the books would pass the review process and even offered to hold the books at his home himself.

He said mistakes were made across the entire process. Birkeland said in the spring, before he was on the board, it felt like the situation was being "scapegoated" to the staff. He also said he thinks it's a mistake to say teachers were distributing pornographic material.

"Pornographic and graphic are very different things and I think that line needs to be drawn," he said.

He said there are graphic parts in classics like "Romeo and Juliet" and terrible language in "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."

"Where do we draw that line?" he said.

Birkeland suggested a new policy may be necessary, and said he was worried about the precedent this could set with input on curriculum and materials.

Students, parents and community members spoke for and against the book titles, and asked for updates, between May and October. The controversy became so widespread that it attracted national attention, including author Dave Eggers who traveled to Rapid City and offered to purchase the books that were slated for destruction.

Eggers also offered to ship any of the books to Rapid City high school seniors from independent bookstores.

The board also approved a change in the district's organizational chart that would be implemented July 1, 2023. According to the resolution, which was approved 6-0, further work will be done on the chart in the next few weeks. The board will also bring forth in the future for a request for proposal for superintendent search.

The chart the board approved now places the superintendent/CEO position and chief financial and operations officer under the Board of Education separately. Under the superintendent/CEO are the assistant superintendent and directors, and under the chief financial and operations officer are support services. Above the board, though, is the community.

Carr said he suggested the changes to the organizational chart because there was previously a bottleneck in communication between administration and the school board.

"We were finding out that we didn't know a lot of thing that were supposed to be communicated to the board," he said. "Those that were under the superintendent's office assumed that the information was getting back to us. That was not the case."

Carr said he hopes the new organization will eliminate some of that, and that the board will be informed and educated on what's going on.