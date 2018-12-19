Kent Nerburn's "Neither Wolf Nor Dog" and Rapid City artist Donald F. Montileaux's "Tatanka and Other Legends of the Lakota People" have been named South Dakota's 2019 One Book South Dakota and Young Readers One Book, respectively.
"Don and Kent made valuable contributions to our South Dakota Festival of Books as past presenters, and both are extremely generous with their time and talents," said Jennifer Widman, director of the Festival of Books and the One Book South Dakota program.
Nerburn, a native Minnesotan, studied humanities and religious studies before earning a doctorate at the University of California Berkeley. After working as a sculptor in northern Minnesota, Nerburn wrote "Neither Wolf nor Dog," which tells the story of two Native men and one non-Native man as they learn to communicate between respective cultures.
Montileaux, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, worked for 22 years at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid before becoming a full-time artist. His book tells stories in Lakota and English that the author hopes "cast a light on other cultures that have a rich and wonderful background."