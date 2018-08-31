There's a new president for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, and there will soon be a new president on Pine Ridge.
Rodney Bordeaux, a former two-term president of RST, won last week's tribal election over the incumbent tribal treasurer, Louis Wayne Boyd by only 35 votes. Over 2,500 votes were cast in the two-way race.
On Pine Ridge, Oglala Sioux Tribe President Scott Weston has told the Lakota Country Times that he will not seek reelection in November's election.
The general election for OST will be held on Nov. 6.