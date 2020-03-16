Both missing cousins found deceased near Manderson

A rancher searching for a missing cow made a discovery that is believed to have resolved a mystery in the hills north of Manderson.

After going missing more than two months ago, both cousins Robert "RJ" Kills Enemy Jr. and Vincent "Stevie" Little Dog are believed to have been found deceased. Kills Enemy Jr. was found this weekend and Little Dog was found nearby today.

Oglala Lakota County Sheriff Joe Herman said his department was in charge of the search operation and he said the identification of the men is preliminary.

"The tribe is doing the investigation and autopsies," Sheriff Herman said. "That is when we will know for sure. But there are several indications that it is very likely the missing young men."

About a month ago, some clothes were found that belonged to the men. Sheriff Herman said his department searched continuously for 30 days and have been using every opportunity to use drones and other tools to continue the search before they received the call from the rancher.

