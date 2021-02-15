Boutique Air makes inaugural flight to Rapid City

From check-in to landing, passengers will experience concierge-style services typically found on private planes, she said.

"We have a lot of features to offer a 'private for the cost of commercial' flight, and hope that everybody takes a trip to Chadron and then to Denver with us," Mesman said.

Boutique Air's ticket counter is located in the main departures area of the airport terminal. Once a passenger checks in and goes through security, Dame said they will head to Gate 6 in the concourse. Because of the type of aircraft Boutique uses, passengers board the plane at ground level.

Monday's inaugural flight was slightly delayed because of weather conditions in Denver. In spite of the delay, the flight from Chadron to Rapid City went smoothly with three passengers on board.

Brenda LeBlanc of Rapid City decided to take the flight from Denver to Chadron and then on to Rapid City because of a canceled flight with United Airlines. She said she enjoyed being able to fly on the smaller plane with a touch of luxury.