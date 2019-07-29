Come September, bow hunting could be permitted within the Rapid City limits.
The Legal and Finance Committee on Wednesday will hear a measure that amends a local ordinance to allow bow and arrow use for special permit holders. Permits would be issued through a proposed urban deer hunting program that the city is developing with the state Game, Fish and Parks Department.
Hunters would only be allowed to kill antlerless deer and only in three proposed zones, all of which are in forested parts of the town.
“There are communities all over the Midwest that have some kind of archery program for deer removal in city limits,” said Trenton Haffley, a regional terrestrial resource supervisor with GF&P.
Sioux Falls enacted a program several years ago. According to Haffley, Rapid City would be the only other municipality in South Dakota with one.
The program would be established through a related resolution that the Legal and Finance Committee will hear at a separate meeting later this month. Both the resolution and the ordinance amendment will be subject to the final approval of the city council.
Haffley said Monday the three proposed hunting zones are known hot spots for deer sightings. One would be north of the department's outdoor campus in Rapid City at 4130 Adventure Trail.
The other two would be located on private property. One would sit in the woods north of the Blessed Sacrament Church at 4500 Jackson Blvd. and the other in a wooded area just north of the Red Rock golf course at 6520 Birkdale Road. Haffley said the city and the department have obtained permission from the owners of both properties to establish hunting zones on their land.
They already allow members of local sporting groups onto their property to shoot and kill deer as part of the city's existing harvest program, which the new program will supplement, Haffley said.
Part of the reason the archery program is being pursued is to reduce the cost of deer removal to taxpayers, Haffley said. Rapid City spent an estimated $30,000 on the most recent harvest, which city Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said Monday killed 226 deer.
By thinning the local deer population, city officials hope to curb both car accidents and property damage that deer can cause. It's unlikely that the bow hunting program will generate much revenue, according to Assistant City Attorney Kinsley Groot.
According to a copy of the resolution establishing the program, applications can be submitted online and at no cost between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15. Permits will be distributed through a drawing, also at no cost. Anyone issued a permit will have to purchase an archery hunting license, which costs about $20.
The program will consist of seven different hunting periods that last for 14 days each and will be held from late September through the end of 2019. Applicants will be able to select a time period of their choice, Haffley said.
Big game regulations will still apply to hunting within city limits, according to the resolution.
The ordinance amendment will be voted upon by the full city council on Aug. 5.