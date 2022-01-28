Box Elder aims to create park, add infrastructure in 2022, mayor says

Box Elder aims to create a parks and open space master plan as part of its goals for growth in 2022.

Mayor Larry Larson said quality of life is one of the main goals for the city, including installing a new park. Other goals include expanding infrastructure and growing housing availability, particularly for the arrival of the B-21 Raider personnel.

Larson said the city bought additional land to the west of the ball fields to install a park and is working with Tallgrass out of Custer. He said they hope to add ball fields, soccer areas, and an amphitheater to host events.

“It’s going to be a great place for people to come,” he said.

Community members are able to be part of a survey on a master plan and have input on what they’d like to see.

Larson said the city is also working on connecting neighborhoods with sidewalks and to the park as well. He also said the city worked to have more events during 2021. He said they accomplished that goal and had over 30 community events and will kick off its first event of the year with the Princess Ball on Feb. 5.

Another quality of life project is Liberty Plaza, which broke ground last year. The plaza will be home to the Black Hills Energy Liberty Center that will be used by Ellsworth Air Force Base personnel as well as the community, and will host Box Elder’s downtown area.

He said the city has had a lot of interest from businesses to come to Liberty Plaza as well as the area. He said Elevate Rapid City is working with them to help in its expansion.

Box Elder grew to about 11,500 people, according to the 2020 Census, which brings the city to the 11th largest in the state. Larson said that growth will also lead to needing more schools. He said the city is working with the Douglas School District to help with the overcrowding it’s experiencing.

To support the growth, Larson said the city will need additional infrastructure, which was one of its main goals in 2021.

“We’re trying to get ahead of that a little bit,” Larson said. “We need to have enough water and sewer capacity to handle the projected growth.”

Larson said the city is updating its comprehensive plan to coordinate a set of guidelines for decision making in regards to growth and development. They’re also working on gravel roads that will see blacktops and curb and gutters, as well as fixing some potholes.

He said the city is also close to finishing a new well that will be added to the water system. After it’s finished, they plan on starting on another well in a couple years to add to the system.

Larson said the city is also working with Pennington County and state Department of Transportation on redoing Highway 1416 and Radar Hill Road, which are main roads through Box Elder and to Rapid City Regional Airport.

