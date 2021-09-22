Box Elder approves medical cannabis ordinances

The city of Box Elder will be able to apply for its own medical cannabis establishment license and it's application will be given preference over all others.

The Box Elder City Council approved Tuesday the second reading of a licensing ordinance for medical cannabis establishments and a second reading of zoning regulations. Both items appeared in the consent agenda.

The city will allow two cultivation, testing, manufacturing and dispensary facilities in the city for the first 20,000 in population or a fraction of it. One license will be added for each additional 10,000 residents, or a fraction of it. Box Elder's current population is less than 10,000.

License application fees will be $5,000 with an annual renewal fee of $5,000. No applications will be considered by the city before Dec. 1. Application for renewal must be submitted at least 30 days before the license expires.

Dispensaries will not be able to operate between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the week.

Cultivation, testing, manufacturing and dispensaries will all be zoned for general light industrial zoning.