Box Elder approves medical cannabis ordinances
Box Elder approves medical cannabis ordinances

Box Elder City Hall

Box Elder City Hall

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The city of Box Elder will be able to apply for its own medical cannabis establishment license and it's application will be given preference over all others.

The Box Elder City Council approved Tuesday the second reading of a licensing ordinance for medical cannabis establishments and a second reading of zoning regulations. Both items appeared in the consent agenda.

The city will allow two cultivation, testing, manufacturing and dispensary facilities in the city for the first 20,000 in population or a fraction of it. One license will be added for each additional 10,000 residents, or a fraction of it. Box Elder's current population is less than 10,000.

License application fees will be $5,000 with an annual renewal fee of $5,000. No applications will be considered by the city before Dec. 1. Application for renewal must be submitted at least 30 days before the license expires.

Download PDF Box Elder licensing ordinance

Dispensaries will not be able to operate between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the week.

Cultivation, testing, manufacturing and dispensaries will all be zoned for general light industrial zoning.

Cultivation and manufacturing facilities cannot be located or operated within 1,000 feet of a public or private school or a residence. Testing facilities and dispensaries cannot be located or operated within 1,000 feet of a public or private school.

If the city receives more applications before Dec. 1 than the number of licenses available, the council will hold a public hearing on the competing applications where the applicants will be able to “demonstrate the suitability of their proposed location for a cannabis establishment, the suitability of the applicant’s character, and the applicant’s history in operation of medical cannabis establishments.

Applications will not be approved if the applicant is under 21 years of age, the applicant has had its license revoked by the city or its registration revoked by the state in the last two years, if there is an overdue payment to the city for taxes, fees, fines or penalties and more.

Businesses operating without a valid license or in violation of the ordinance would be subject to a suit for injunction and prosecution. A person could also face a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could be 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500. Each day in violation is a separate offense.

Both ordinances will become effective 20 days after publication.

Download PDF Box Elder zoning ordinance

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

