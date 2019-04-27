The Box Elder City Council has expelled one of its members for alleged misuses of power, disorderly conduct and conflicts of interest.
The council voted April 16 to expel Ward 1 Alderman Scott Allen. The council’s reasons for the expulsion are detailed in an eight-page resolution that accuses Allen of engaging in threatening behavior, subjecting city officials to profanity-laced tirades, and using his public position to benefit his private business, among numerous other alleged misdeeds.
Allen denies that he committed any expulsion-worthy offenses. In a written statement provided to the Journal by his attorney, John Rusch, Allen said city officials are trying to silence his opposition to a rezoning effort that he contends will be devastating for small business owners. Rusch said Allen plans to appeal the expulsion in court.
The events leading up to the expulsion began with a grievance filed against Allen by a city employee on Aug. 20, 2018. The city hired an investigator, Robert Brancato, who looked into the matter and prepared a written report.
Brancato reported, according to the city council’s resolution, that “fear of both reprisal and retaliation” by Allen prevented other city employees from reporting Allen’s behavior prior to mid-2018.
Brancato’s other investigative findings, which are too numerous to fully list here, are summarized in the council’s resolution. Allen denied some of the allegations in a written response he provided to city officials.
Under the heading of “misuse of power,” the findings in the resolution include an allegation that Allen operates his business, AC/DC Automotive, without a required conditional use permit from the city. Allen, in his written response, said his business predates certain zoning requirements and is therefore “grandfathered in.”
A portion of the resolution's disorderly conduct findings states that Allen followed a female employee home in his vehicle at the end of her workday, which Allen denies.
The resolution also alleges that Allen made threatening and abusive comments to city officials. “In Fall of 2016,” says a portion of the resolution, “Allen, during a heated meeting regarding the ethics policy told Council President [Jeff] Hollinshead to ‘Go f**k yourself!’”
Allen denies he made the comment but acknowledges he had many disagreements with Hollinshead about agenda items.
The conflict of interest findings in the resolution include an allegation that Allen placed himself on the police department’s rotation for towing services. Allen’s written response said he tows vehicles that belong to people who have been arrested by city police officers, and he charges those people rather than the city.
The city council voted unanimously March 26 to temporarily suspend Allen, and then voted 4-1 on April 16 to expel him. South Dakota law makes city councils the judge of their members' qualifications and gives councils the power to expel a member with a two-thirds vote.
A special election will be conducted June 25 to fill Allen's position.